The Ketchum City Council on Monday unanimously approved the mayor’s nomination of resident Spencer Cordovano to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

Cordovano will replace Commissioner Jennifer Cosgrove, who has resigned from the five-person panel. He will be eligible to serve the remainder of Cosgrove’s term, which runs through February 2024. Afterward, Cordovano can be extended to serve an additional four years.

Cordovano ran for mayor in the November elections and received the second most votes of the four candidates, placing behind incumbent Mayor Neil Bradshaw. He attended Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nevada, where he competed nationally in snowboarding and earned a degree in environmental science and ecology, graduating cum laude.

He owns and operates F11 Films, a production company that does a range of projects, from lifestyle films to commercial video productions.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments