The Ketchum City Council on Monday unanimously approved the mayor’s nomination of resident Spencer Cordovano to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
Cordovano will replace Commissioner Jennifer Cosgrove, who has resigned from the five-person panel. He will be eligible to serve the remainder of Cosgrove’s term, which runs through February 2024. Afterward, Cordovano can be extended to serve an additional four years.
Cordovano ran for mayor in the November elections and received the second most votes of the four candidates, placing behind incumbent Mayor Neil Bradshaw. He attended Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nevada, where he competed nationally in snowboarding and earned a degree in environmental science and ecology, graduating cum laude.
He owns and operates F11 Films, a production company that does a range of projects, from lifestyle films to commercial video productions.
Here's a mea culpa about my earlier comments about Ketchum's P&Z. I definitely think it needs help. But maybe Spencer can become the answer! Now that he's in that position, I hope he shows how seriously he takes his responsibility and distinguishes himself among his fellow commissioners. To my mind that includes showing a solid understanding of zoning regulations; concern for the way publicly unsupported project waivers breed disdain for government; respect for the dominant public viewpoint; pursuit of development that enhances, rather than diminishes, our community character; a willingness to dig deep to understand what decisions to make, rather than passing the buck; and pursuing development that blends appreciation for the past with a well-thought-out vision for the future.
I like Spencer for P&Z . He contributes to the spirit of Ketchum (Homegrown 5 was awesome) and he rallied a new group of voters in the election. He has been going to all the recent City meetings so seems committed to learning the ropes. As someone who feels he represents the soul of Ketchum and who does not make his living from the construction industry, I am hopeful that he will act as a voice of reason on P&Z to preserve the character of the town.
(Whoops. Hit the wrong button.) To repeat, when the Marriott was being considered by the P&Z, their final comments before passing the application to the City Council were, basically, "We've talked about this enough. We cannot figure out the answers to our questions, so we'll just pass it on to the Council. They'll know what to do." A D- performance for sure. Check the video of the meeting - if the City even made one.
I trust the community has vetted Spencer for his credentials to serve on P&Z. In other words, what is his background for the job? That questions is often overlooked for most appointments in the County. There is a price, such as when the Marriott was first being considered by the P&overlooked
Spencer’s appointment after the heated election of November 2021 shows that Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the City Council honor and respect differences in opinion rather than polarize them. This is a community of dialogue not diatribe, Good for Neil, good for Spencer, good for Ketchum.
