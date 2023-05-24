Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department is trying to take a more organized approach to their long-term municipal improvements, and the City Council appreciates it.
“I’m so grateful we have this plan, because we didn’t have a big, long-term look like this when I first started,” said Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, who was elected in November 2017.
Last week, City Administrator Jade Riley presented to the City Council a detailed outlook of capital improvement projects over the next half decade, with one important caveat—other than money from the Idaho Power Franchise Agreement—there is no dedicated source of revenue for the five-year capital improvement plan. So for now, these plans are all highly subject to change.
Historically the city has used any savings on expense or revenue overages from a given year for the upcoming fiscal year.
“That works until it doesn’t,” Riley said.
In 2024, the city projects that 59% of its funds will be spent on either facilities improvements or mobility upgrades, which include work on streets and sidewalks. The biggest project is to repair sidewalks in the downtown core, especially on Main Street. This project was originally supposed to be done in concert with re-pavement of Main Street, which will be headed by the Idaho Transportation Department. There are $3 million in projects yet to be bid out, according to Riley.
The council agreed that the city needs to start thinking about connecting sidewalks in order to move workers to the periphery of town, where a portion of available parking will shift as at least one lot downtown is converted to housing.
ITD opted not to do the Main Street project this year, but the city is pushing for it to be done in 2024. When it does happen, Ketchum will request that “bulb outs”—extended sidewalks that curve outwards to provide more pedestrian space and slow vehicular speed—be placed at the intersections of Main and First streets and Main and Fifth streets. Bulb outs are already in place currently at the intersection of Main and Fourth streets, as well as one corner of Main and Sun Valley Road, among some other places in Ketchum. Suzanne Frick, the former head of the Planning and Building department who now works with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, said that some work has been completed, but there is a lot left.
“We’ve got the missing segments of the downtown, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done. The wooden sidewalks, the sidewalks that are too narrow or have obstructions, [especially],” she said. “We need a complete inventory of the downtown sidewalks to look at how we are going to prioritize the core and the outskirts where employees will start parking.”
Ketchum is in the beginning stages of creating that inventory. The city will also conduct gutter repairs and pedestrian improvements on some parts of Main Street.
Councilman Michael David took the opportunity to again advocate for a more pedestrian friendly downtown. When Main Street is redone, the city will go through discussions to reorganize its layout.
“I think this Main Street re-do has been hurting our planning ability, but if that even comes as late as 2027, I think a quaint safe and quiet Main Street with 10-foot sidewalks on either side and diagonal parking [is preferable].”
Currently, the standard sidewalk in the community core is 8 feet wide.
Facilities improvements are highlighted by several products that the city has categorized as “yellow”: proposed, but not to be fully formed and decided on until at least halfway through the next fiscal year, when the budget is more defined. A new street sweeper and commuter car will cost a combined $300,000. The most notable project is a redo of the Atkinson Park ball-field, which is projected to cost around $150,000. This is one of many projects that make up $1.4 million worth of capital improvements that are ready to be green-lit in 2024.
“It took a lot of work to get it down from the $3 million we had in the original plan,” Riley said.
The city is also planning to refurbish much of Town Square.
“Some parts of Town Square are showing their age; the fire pits and water features have not been fully functional for a while,” Riley said. “The plan is to upgrade, not totally re[do].”
He added that in the next few years, the city will reflect on its relatively new Visitors Center and whether it has met the needs of citizens and visitors. This week, Ketchum officials are meeting with a firm to redesign parts of the visitors center. This process will include a good bit of public input, via open houses and other discussions.
In 2025, Ketchum will repave Walnut Avenue in a process called a mill and overlay, as well as collaborate with ITD to underground power wires south of town. Ketchum also plans to spend around $125,000 on permanent bathrooms at Guy Coles skate park.
The city is also targeting a series of pedestrian improvements around First Avenue and East Avenue which could cost almost $700,000.
There are also a bevy of projects going on right now. Fourth Street pavers are being redone right now, as is the sidewalk adjacent to Fifth and Main streets. The city is responsible for the portion of that project from the alley to Leadville Avenue.
Ketchum is also prioritizing the sidewalk that leads up to Atkinsons’ in Giacobbi Square.
“We have all witnessed people walking up to Atkinsons’ in the gutter of the road- we’d like to complete that sidewalk. A bid for that sidewalk is out right now,” Riley said.
Little Park, across from the under-constriction Bluebird affordable housing project, is also undergoing what Riley called a “refresh,” right now, which includes changes like adding ADA accessible equipment.
The only project approved at the May 15 meeting was a temporary pavement fix for East Avenue, called a fog seal. According to Riley, city staff recommended delaying a full redo of the street in favor of a $40,000 fog seal “that would hold things over for a few years.”
“We know we need to reconstruct East Avenue—it’s towards the end of its life,” Riley said. “It acts as a pretty significant parking facility in addition to being a street.”
That purchase order was approved unanimously.
“Well, East Avenue is more of a parking lot than a road,” Councilman Jim Slanetz joked.
The same method is being proposed as a temporary solution for Fifth Street.
The full reconstruction of East Avenue is scheduled for 2026. Other notable expenses projected for that year include $120,000 for a new elevator at City Hall and $850,000 for a new snow blower.
In the years after that, the city anticipates the beginning of a large expense: $9 million for a new fire station south of town.
“In the remaining years, the predominant expense is fire. I could see that getting pushed out of the remaining four years of the plan,” Riley said. “The notion is, that as our calls for service increase, [we would need] a new facility at the south end of town by the water treatment facility.”
Riley said the facility would be smaller and help balance the load that Ketchum’s primary fire station sees. A new fire station at the other end of town, by the YMCA, was built in 2021.
During a presentation of the same slides earlier in the day to the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, Frick said that one question the city has received from commissioners and the public is about the raised sidewalks that can be found at select parts of town, like in front of Enoteca restaurant.
“Raised sidewalks with wood planks used to be the normal way of [making sidewalks], then [they] got historic designation, which made them hard to replace,” she said. “Over time, you’ll see fewer and fewer of them because they are very difficult to maintain.”
At the URA meeting, the commission expressed interest in partnering financially on all of these projects. They are prioritizing streets, sidewalks, public infrastructure and Fourth Street corridor repairs.
Ketchum will also revisit the idea of protected bike lanes on the east and west ends of town, as well as a connecting lane through town. The city also recently received the first look at concept designs for a new bike path from 10th street to Saddle Road. This would be done in concert with ITD work on the stretch of Saddle Road.
As far as obtaining the necessary funding, Riley said the city is a little handcuffed with federal and state grants.
“Some of the demographics of our community make it very difficult to be competitive in some of the state and federal funding sources because we’re very well-to-do, when in fact some of our bottom line [as a city] doesn’t reflect that,” he said.
Ketchum will continue to apply for grants, and has targeted one in particular for the Main Street sidewalk project.
Riley said that the city should be proud of where it is, overall.
“Something we can be proud of is that the bulk of our projects are repair and maintenance of assets—we’re not behind the curve and letting assets deteriorate [and having to build new ones],” he said.
KURA Commissioner Gary Lipton called on his own experiences as an example of how the city can still get better.
Years ago, he said he “had to push one of my children around in a stroller while I was in a wheelchair, and that’s a nightmare in this city, especially in the snow.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In