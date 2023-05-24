Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department is trying to take a more organized approach to their long-term municipal improvements, and the City Council appreciates it.

“I’m so grateful we have this plan, because we didn’t have a big, long-term look like this when I first started,” said Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, who was elected in November 2017.

Last week, City Administrator Jade Riley presented to the City Council a detailed outlook of capital improvement projects over the next half decade, with one important caveat—other than money from the Idaho Power Franchise Agreement—there is no dedicated source of revenue for the five-year capital improvement plan. So for now, these plans are all highly subject to change.

