The city of Ketchum has launched a survey to get input from community members, employers and workers in Ketchum and the Wood River Valley to assess the area’s housing needs.
The Ketchum Community Housing Survey 2021 results will assist the city’s housing consultant, Agnew-Beck, in developing appropriate strategies to address the area’s housing crisis.
“The project’s goal is to develop an action plan to guide the next two to four years of future projects and initiatives that will lead to the development of more affordable-housing options in Ketchum and the region,” the city said in a statement.
“We continue to work on finding more solutions to address Ketchum’s critical need for housing,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “While a significant step has been taken with the approval of Bluebird Village, there is much more to be done.”
Agnew-Beck has conducted several meetings with community stakeholders to gather data and information about the need for community housing.
“Residents and visitors have experienced the lack of affordable housing with the reduction or elimination of services due to the lack of employees,” the city stated. “Many local businesses are suffering or closing because they cannot maintain staffing. One local business owner said they have had to cut hours/reduce days or completely close.”
“Our housing market is wildly undersupplied,” said Michelle Griffith, executive director of ARCH Community Housing Trust. “There is a significant gap between market price and local wages and salaries. This gap is likely to widen and get worse [if nothing is done].”
