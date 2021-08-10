The city of Ketchum on Tuesday launched a campaign to raise $10 million to purchase and maintain as a preserve approximately 65 acres of the high-profile Warm Springs Ranch property northwest of downtown.
The city is calling the property the Warm Springs Preserve. The plan calls for raising $9 million to purchase the land and $1 million to install a water-efficient irrigation system and to restore parts of the landscape.
“Warm Springs Preserve is the only significant undeveloped property in the city where the floodplain and native riparian corridor can be restored,” the city said in its announcement.
The 78-acre Warm Springs Ranch property is owned by Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan. He is developing an approximately 14-acre area of the east side of the site with lots for single-family homes. Brennan and the city have signed an agreement that gives the city the option to buy the remainder of the land for $9 million.
The agreement stipulates that the city must raise $4.5 million by Oct. 28, 2021, and the remaining $4.5 million by April 28, 2022.
“This is our chance to preserve a special part of Ketchum, not only for ourselves, but for generations to come,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I hope the community can come together and seize this unique opportunity.”
If the property is acquired, the city’s priorities will be:
• Preservation of green space and public access.
• Restoring the Warm Springs Creek riparian zone and floodplain.
• Installing a “water-conscious” irrigation system.
• Building a “connector trail” along the site that links West Ketchum with the Warm Springs neighborhood.
• Planning informal gatherings and activities, such as disc golf.
• Planning Nordic skiing and snowshoeing trails.
• Installing a public restroom.
Restrictions on the property would include development, organized sports and reserved private or commercial events, such as weddings, the city stated.
“After the acquisition of the property, the community will be engaged in a full planning process to consider any other site improvement,” the city stated.
For more information, go to www.warmspringspreserve.org or email warmspringspreserve@gmail.com.
The city has contracted with the Spur Community Foundation to act as the custodian of funds. To make a donation or to get more information on the project, click here or contact Spur Community Foundation Executive Director Sally Gillespie at 208-450-2507 or sally@spurfoundation.org.
Why on earth is the proposed developed land going to be SFH? There's a housing crisis. Add density. SFH zoning will lead to a millionaire's row.
This is an ideal place to put some community housing. Maybe on 10% of the property. I would bet this would help raise the funds needed.
Tom Pomeroy Ketchum, Idaho
