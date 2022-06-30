The city of Ketchum hosted a Housing Workshop at the Limelight Hotel Tuesday, giving approximately 40 attendees a chance to brainstorm ideas in the presence of city officials.
The discussion was largely guided by Senior Planner Morgan Landers and Boise State College of Innovation and Design Associate Dean Jen Schneider.
Attendees were split into groups and given three questions to answer:
1) If the trends continue, what do you believe Ketchum will look like in 10 years?
2) What should a vibrant downtown Ketchum look and feel like?
3) What pieces of the proposed ordinance (which includes establishing minimum number of housing units, consolidation of lots, prevention of loss of units, parking exemptions and review of proposed uses) support your vision of a vibrant downtown?
Answers to the first question included the common themes of: “second homes,” “more remote workers,” “bigger buildings,” and “local residents being priced out.”
For the second question, many people agreed that better, “walkable and bikeable” streets are a priority. People also pointed to having more restaurants and small shops and fewer banks, firms and consulting businesses.
The final question was well received. Attendees seemed in agreement that stemming the net loss of housing units would be a good place to start to increase the housing stock.
Some other notable ideas were to use River Run parking lot and Mountain Rides to eliminate the need for parking downtown and to stretch commercial downtown Ketchum north into the light industrial district.
The city has not announced any dates for subsequent workshops. ￼
It’s upsetting that the city of Ketchum never asks locals for solutions. The city of Ketchum only has people working for it that moved here in the last few years and hires consultants that live outside the valley.
Let's get past using a remote (privately owned) lot with (expensive) shuttle system as a solution. People won't even use the free lot downtown to park.
This town is going to pot, and not the fun kind (if you know what I mean). Pack it up, pull a David Ketchum and hit the road before this town is overrun (too late).
It was sparsely attended, as are most City of Ketchum meetings. Maybe a different marketing process for meetings? That being said, it was well run. But given the participants to be outcome was a core one conclusion: more development, describes as “density” and “vibrancy”. As per usual, no cost benefit analysis provided and no provision for revocation of the ordinance doesn’t work. The one thing my table was on full agreement on: quality of life in Ketchum has gotten worse and it likely to continue on o get worse. The next day VSV presented their resident survey. A scathing indictment of the Mayor and Council. Negative comments more than 10x positive comments. Declining quality of life the dominant issue.
There's really not much of a future here for most. Ketchum is quickly giving up the GOAT status it had.
What does one expect from a mayor who recently "acquired" land in old cutters. Sold out!
