If Ketchum is going to make any kind of dent in the area’s housing crisis, it’s going to need lots of data, city officials believe.

City Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly is spearheading an effort to get that information right now, highlighted by a region-wide survey that she encourages all Blaine County residents to take.

“In part, it’s a litmus test to see what it would take for people to leave the valley,” she said, explaining how the survey is different from one the city published last year.

