If Ketchum is going to make any kind of dent in the area’s housing crisis, it’s going to need lots of data, city officials believe.
City Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly is spearheading an effort to get that information right now, highlighted by a region-wide survey that she encourages all Blaine County residents to take.
“In part, it’s a litmus test to see what it would take for people to leave the valley,” she said, explaining how the survey is different from one the city published last year.
The survey is aimed at understanding people’s preferences and needs, according to Connelly, as well as what barriers are preventing them from living how they want right now. Unsurprisingly, she said that the primary barriers most people face is being priced out, and a lack of inventory.
The survey can be accessed through the city’s website, ketchumidaho.org. It is scheduled to close on April 23, though Connelly said that could change depending on how many responses the city has at that time. She said about 675 people had responded by Monday, about 590 of whom actually live full-time in the valley. She said the survey needs 800 responses to be statistically significant, though the city hopes it can get double the current number.
Connelly stressed that she hopes citizens will take a few minutes to do the survey and tell their friends to as well. The data will be essential to housing conversations this summer and onward, she said.
“The survey this year is more like a gut check—how are things going?” she said. “What are the more intricate things we need to know, like bedroom sizes and units broken down by income level.” ￼
This is a terrible way to run a city, but this is how they claim "inclusiveness" in their process. Having a survey of self-selected respondents is toward the top of the list in how not to do a survey that is statistically valid. They actually plan to use this to spend our money, so getting it right is important. They should do a survey that takes a statistically valid sampling of the residents of Ketchum. But then, the data might not support what they plan to do anyways. So they do it this way instead, Its not good governance. This is not opinion, it's statistics. https://edtechbooks.org/designing_surveys/validity_threats
