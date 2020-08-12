The developer of a stalled hotel project at the southern entrance to Ketchum has less than a month to show “meaningful work” on the construction site, or else see his building permit suspended.
Jack Bariteau, developer of the proposed Harriman Hotel, will have until Aug. 31 to show specific progress on the project, according to a letter sent to Bariteau by Ketchum City Administrator Suzanne Frick. At minimum, that means completing all the footings at the northeast section of the building and pouring at least 40 yards of concrete for structures related to the project, the letter states.
In an email to the Mountain Express, Frick explained that a site visit by city building officials scheduled to occur by June 1 never took place. Instead, she and Building Inspector Jim Lynch reviewed information previously provided by the developer’s contractor that showed soil testing completed in February.
“The question was whether or not the work and testing that occurred in February qualified as continuous work under the building code,” Frick said. “After review, the Division of Building Safety and the city have determined the February work does not qualify and additional work must occur to maintain the building permit.”
Excavation of the proposed hotel site began in 2016, but since then the project has not seen much progress. Per a development agreement between the city and Bariteau, the hotel needs to be completed by December 2021, with site inspections every 180 days to monitor progress.
“We recognize COVID-19 has had some impact on construction activities,” Frick stated in her letter, dated July 29. “Therefore, an extension of the next inspection date will be authorized.”
The next inspection must occur by Aug. 31.
According to Frick, if the outlined work is not completed by Aug. 31, the city will determine the next steps to take. At this time, there has been no violation of the development agreement between Bariteau and the city, Frick said.
Since the development agreement was reached in 2008, Bariteau has obtained five extensions—in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018—due to lack of funding, flooding in the area and the Great Recession. The Harriman Hotel was previously proposed to be an addition to the Auberge Resort Collection, and at that time was projected to have 62 rooms and 12 residences.
How about making a Knapweed park and name it after our Idiot mayor !
The history of this debacle needs to be written up and given or sold to some of the major graduate bus schools-Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, et.al around the country. It is all well and good to blame Ketchum's current mayor and council, but some earlier mayors and councils-the ones who should have gotten some iron clad, up front bonding, and who granted numerous extensions are at least as guilty as the current administration. Get that hole filled-this is going nowhere!
Construction's booming all over the country. There was never financing for this project. Ketchum got played and shame on them for approving this obvious development scam. You got a gigantic hole out of the deal. I can't wait for 5 more years of staring at it while the lawsuits play out.
This hole is a disgrace! There is always some excuse why Bariteau is given an extension and this has to stop. Workers have been back but not Bariteau. Shut him down and let's make the entrance to our town beautiful, the way it should be. He is supposed to fill in the hole, so let's make him do that and take down those dreadful barriers and plant some grass. Then the town can figure out what to do with the space afterwards.
Are you all kidding? Do you actually think 3 weeks is going to make a difference. All the city officials should be embarrassed for how this project has darkener our city entrance and misrepresented the residence of Kethcum
The pro development at all costs mayor of Ketchum never learns. He let this monstrosity go forward without sufficient financing. The town should pull the building permit and require the site to be filled in. But, to add insult to injury, Bradshaw did this EXACT SAME THING with the Marriott across the street. He jammed through the permit without the developer having financing lined up. He also has let this happen with residential buildings--look at the half built building above the Bigwood Golf Course--been in violation of its building permit for years and no action by the town. When will we learn? We need city leadership that cares less about the money from permits and more about the community.
Just as an observation, when the restrictions due to Covid 19 were lifted for construction workers for all the serious projects went back to work except for Jack Bariteau’s. Then even if he started working now he would not be able to complete the hotel by Dec. 2021, it takes that long, or longer to build a large house here. Then again when he presented funding documentation to the City Council at that time he did have the full amount needed to complete the project. It is time for the City to do what is right for Ketchum and put a stop to all of this nonsense.
This is the perfect site for a multistory parking garage--most of it would be underground and it's right at the entrance to town. The top floor could be affordable housing and/or retail. Take charge, make it happen.
Superb idea
My God! That would encourage people to drive those fossil fuel burning, gas guzzling, highway clogging Porches, Range Rovers, Audis, Expeditions, and Mercedes into town. What will happen to the fantasy of zero-emissions and 100% renewables? What would that do to the carbon footprint? Oh! People can walk, ride the empty busses, or ask Scottie to beam them into town. Well, I guess it doesn't matter as we will all be dead by 2034!
Take the dirt from all the other actual work in progress construction sites around town and fill in the hole and make it a green park and just admit that the hotel will never be built. Let's hope this doesn't happen AGAIN across the street with the supposed fourth hotel to be built at this intersection.
"We recognize COVID-19 has had some impact on construction activities,” Bull!
It hasn't stopped the explosion in home building, the new hotel in Hailey. The new fire station in Ketchum and the new housing project on River St. in Hailey. The city of Ketchum should make Jack the Con provide proof he has the necessary financing to complete the while project.
you been played ktown. LMAO !!! the site WILL be another iconic introduction to town.....ANOTHER failing hotel !!!! LMAO....soak it in
The love affair between The Mayor and little Jack is baffling !
This site should be an iconic introduction to our town. How about if we the people fundraise and build beautiful affordable housing? The message being we care about community, our workers, our environment, our sustainability. I'm in.
they don"t care about you up there 7....just your money. the community of the valley is SOUTH of the resort"
I'm really glad you live there
