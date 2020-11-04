Ketchum city leaders on Monday sent a formal message to the developer of a stalled hotel project on the south end of Main Street: Provide proof of financing to complete the project, or the city will take action to begin restoration of the excavated site.
At issue is a luxury hotel and residential project planned for a high-profile site at 300 River St. E., at the southeast corner of Main and River streets. The project—slated to have 65 hotel rooms and 14 residences—has been in the works for more than a decade. The construction site was excavated—with that work starting in 2016—and some infrastructure has been installed. Under a development agreement with the city, which has been amended to accommodate delays in the project, the hotel must be built by the end of December 2021.
After listening to a brief report from Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the city’s attorney, Matthew Johnson, City Council members voted unanimously to declare the legal owner of the project, Harriman Hotel LLC, in breach of its development agreement with the city.
“We learned from the developer that part of the financing was now no longer in place and that construction had been halted to find new funding partners,” Bradshaw told City Council members. “This affects the ability of this project to meet the agreed deadline for completion.”
A June 2018 amendment to the city’s development agreement with developer Jack Bariteau requires Bariteau to provide evidence that he has “full financing and funding” to complete the project. The developer was determined to be in breach of the development agreement in October 2019, but the breach was ultimately determined to be fixed by Bariteau.
Johnson said city officials met with Bariteau in September and learned that the developer did not have sufficient financing to build the hotel but were told that new financing would be procured.
“We were told that proof of that replacement financing would be coming in 30 days,” Johnson told the council. “It was not.”
In an Oct. 22 letter to Harriman Hotel attorney Ed Lawson, Johnson stated that Bariteau acknowledged in the Sept. 17 meeting “that some of the previously represented financing indeed was no longer in place” and Bariteau was allowed 30 days to resolve the matter. With 30 days passed, Johnson said in the letter, the city was asserting that it had cause to formally declare a breach of the development agreement and that the matter would be brought to the City Council.
In an Oct. 30 letter responding to the city, Lawson stated that the Harriman Hotel “disputes the asserted breach” and requests a “return to normal relations.” Lawson stated that his position is that the language of the June 2018 amendment only requires the developer to prove financing prior to one specific date, Sept. 30, 2019.
“In other words,” Lawson wrote, “there is no obligation under the Agreement for Owner to maintain or provide proof of adequate financing on an ongoing basis.”
He concludes by saying the owner “will continue to undertake every possible measure” to bring about “a rapid pace of construction.”
Neither Bariteau nor Lawson was present at the City Council meeting Monday, something pointed out by Councilman Michael David.
“I’m troubled … that the applicant isn’t here tonight to talk to us at this point,” he said. “We’ve granted extensions. We found a breach at one point but they cured the breach. We’ve been working together. … I don’t understand why they’re not here to talk to us and tell us what’s going on.”
David said he is concerned about the developer’s ability to complete the project by the established deadline.
“It’s not coming together. I think that’s pretty obvious to everyone that looks at this—in time to meet the agreement.”
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he has previously questioned whether the developer had adequate funding to build the hotel.
“I didn’t think the funding was adequate in the last round,” he said.
The city has granted several extensions of the developer’s building permit over the 12-year lifespan of the project, which first went to the city for approval in 2008 as the Hotel Ketchum, with that name now being used by another hotel in the city. The hotel project was later referred to as the Auberge Resort Sun Valley, named for a planned operator of the business.
Bariteau and the Harriman Hotel team have 60 days from being served notice to “cure” the breach declared by the City Council. Johnson said any documents submitted to prove adequate financing and funding for the project would be reviewed by city staff but the City Council would have the “ultimate call” as to whether such proof was adequate.
If the matter is not resolved, the city can tap into a $453,000 bond put forth by the owner to begin restoration of the excavated and fenced-in construction site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(26) comments
Bariteau was my old landlord.....regularly breached my lease.....a lying, sketchy individual.....City of Ketchum has lost its moral compass......no regard for its citizens....who allows “affordable housing projects without parking” treating the working class as second class citizens while catering to the developers. There’s still time to save this town....please speak up everyone.
I think this would be a better site for parking/community housing than city hall with all the parking/traffic issues there.
What I'd like to see is a good looking, 2 level log building, with 8 business, a great
French restaurant and a Interior design or furniture store, all with on site parking.
Oh, that's what was there and it looked good.
yes....also remember when fast gear was there?
The city is following these "lifelines" because the city attorney has told them to, or face the costs of a lawsuit. Barriteau is not going to come up with suckers willing to dump money into a project which has to be finished in 9 months or they forfeit their millions. It's over. Now instead of calling people names, how about we come up with the best way to fix this mess? Personally. I'm in favor of the underground parking with a small park on top. They will help fix Barriteau's other mess - housing with no parking on first.
I really like the idea of a tastefully well-disguised underground parking lot that could be reserved for workers or local in-town residents then put a welcoming park/arboretum on top as a welcome gateway to Ketchum. I don't like the idea of an affordable housing project on top as a gateway to Ketchum. We should use the opportunity to clean-up the south end of Ketchum & create a sense of arrival to town which is currently lacking. Replace the old bridge & steel guard rails with river rock or something more aesthetically pleasing.
Suckers is a kind summation. City Council and Mayor are either in complete disregard for city health and well being or getting greased to allow this scam to go on for 12 years. Think community first, make the call on town's behalf, and use the bond to restore the property to it's natural state, so the entrance to our town is cleaned up and welcoming.
The town should never have let the project start in the first place without proof of full funding secured & documented. Sadly, Old West Ketchum architecture was lost forever to a hideous gaping hole that this twerp used as a place holder hoping to buy time while he secured financing with other people's money. He should be forced to restore the property to a safe & natural state and the little twerp should never be allowed to do business in Ketchum again. Wood River Land Trust, please, please buy this property and forever keep it from the hands of carpetbaggers & charlatans!
great idea. How about a community arboretum ?
It's time for Jack's joke to end. Fill in this ugly hole and start over. What does it take for the City to enforce it's agreements with developers?
Another 60 days, then they will give him a deadline. Good Luck!!!
No, the deadline is 60 days. At the end of that, he forfeits the bond to restore the property.
Yeah, We will see about all that, and I too believe all these people are honest and will do what is right. We will see, Good Luck!!!!
Let's check back sometime right after new year, I am sure the developer will do what is right for the people, fool us again?
Ketchum needs a multi-story parking lot with all the buildings that have been approved with next to zero places to park. The hole has already been dug. Why can't someone make this happen?
Please, just fill it in! It is an eyesore and obviously, financing has not and will not be secured. time to move forward with repairing the scarred land!
The council is making the exact same mistake directly across the street for the new Marriott. Financing is not in place for that one either. Will they ever learn? They don’t work for developers, they work for us, and they should start acting like they do. No more of these disasters in the middle of town.
So disappointing to watch City Counsel. And how do it get to this. Giant hole on the River. Just feel like this is not going to have a good outcome. I vote for Open Space. Since all the old buildings downtown will be torn down sooner than later , need a place to retreat. No foresight to protect Ketchum heritage. Just special interest.
To those trashing the City Council: The project was approved by a very different council, and not without skepticism within the council. There has been concerted political pressure for years to make things easier for developers, and a perception in the building trade that KCC was hostile to them and hard to work with. Hence the developer met the hurdles on paper and was given the benefit of the doubt. Then deadlines were missed...... Obviously it's a hole too far at the moment and a disgusting and dangerous eyesore. That same council gave us lots of parking tickets for a peak season problem we don't have 80% of the time. I'm sure the current council will have issues to get blamed for, but the big hole really should not be one them.
Why is this end result so obvious to everyone but the Ketchum City Council? Here is yet another example of the failure of a small, local government getting to cozy with a project that required distance and objectivity. Unfortunately, the charm that Ketchum had is being destroyed by this City Council's desire to turn it into a commercial area supporting folks from Seattle.
Best of both worlds....parking garage on lower levels with affordable house units above.
A little of topic, but note the technique that developer use. They tear down the previous use /buildings, thus having leverage over the city as to completion, design and as the Bariteau Proj. illustrates financing
Warms Springs Ranch. . .Restaurant,Golf, Tennis . . .. Gone
Limelight Hotel. . . .Bald Mt Hot Spring , great group and private pools. . . Gone
Bariteau Project. . . Log bldg. with at least 8 small businesses, a great restaurant, interior design store. . . Gone
I could never understand why the city allowed this kind of leverage. Some of these project remain vacant for YEARS.
Next up to add to your list, Hot Dog Hill especially now that Formula Sports is in the process of vacating their building.
I cannot understand why the City of Ketchum has given so many lifelines to Mr. Bariteau. While we struggle to provide affordable and workforce housing to our workers, I plead with Mr. Bariteau to turn the site over to the city for a higher use, not another hotel. Leave a legacy, not a hole in the ground.
Ketchum has been played like a fiddle, now all that needs be determined is; was it the city fathers or the citizenry that got played? Was the city government in bed with this project or was it too inept to realize they’re being taken advantage of? In any case the citizens of this small town needs to take a hard look at those who are governing them.
he had you pegged for suckers well over a year ago. it truly shows the ineptitude of your mayor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In