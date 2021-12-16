Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking

Snow continues to blanket the valley as the holiday season approaches, bringing a bevy of guests, and with them, cars that need a place to park.
In Ketchum, winter parking regulations can be confusing, especially to those with out-of-state plates. The city has made a concerted effort to educate locals and visitors alike, but the battle is uphill, according to Lisa Enourato, public affairs and administrative services manager for the city of Ketchum.
The most common problem this time of year is illegal late night parking in zones where snow plows need to work. From Nov. 1 to May 1, it is illegal to park on nearly all city streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Just four places are OK overnight: First Avenue, between River and First Streets; Second Avenue on the west side of the street between Fourth and Sixth Streets, depending on the day of the week; the Leadville Avenue parking lot; and the Washington Avenue parking lot.
Enourato said the overnight parking rule is violated more during peak visitation times, especially the late-December to early-January holiday window.
The rule “has become an issue for people coming in for the holidays and short term rentals,” she said. “They’re not aware that they can’t park on the street and they often don’t have parking where they’re staying.”
In the world of public parking, the amount of available spots at any given time is referred to as “slack,” according to Enourato. Since the pandemic began, slack has been hard to come by due to increased travel to small, outdoor-centric towns like Ketchum. To clarify the rules, the city has a program that aims to get the word out about designated overnight parking spaces. Community Service Officers working on behalf of the city have placed information cards (which can also be found online at ketchumidaho.org) in local businesses and under windshield wipers over the last month or so in an attempt to get the word out. The campaign also has a digital element, as people can sign up for phone alerts on road work, weather conditions, and snow removal.
A key part of the city’s parking plan is the lot on the corner of Washington Avenue and First Street. The lot is the least utilized of the city’s four overnight parking zones, and has ample space at any given time, according to the city.
Whatever you do, just make sure you’re off the street, Enourato said. The city will ticket you $50 for an illegal parking job and an additional $125 if the vehicle has to be towed to make way for a service vehicle. The catch is that it won’t be taken to an impound lot, just moved to the closest available legal parking space. This can result in a frustrating search through the streets for your vehicle. Enourato said it is a fair trade off; the $175 total is cheaper than the cost of a traditional tow job.
The city doesn’t ticket on nights when maintenance crews are not actively working and the weather is fine, but it is not wise to take any chances, Enourato said.
As she put it, “It’s like, here’s all of the information, don’t get towed. Hopefully we’ve gotten the message out…take advantage of the parking opportunities that the city is providing, it’s safe for your vehicles, and it’s safe for our equipment operators.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It would sure be nice if the city would clear East Ave so the businesses there could have parking. Since city hall moved it seems we are a low priority.
the picture says it all ketchum....your new masters do as they please.... enjoy that
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In