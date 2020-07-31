Ketchum bid farewell to Police Chief Dave Kassner in a ceremony on Thursday, after the chief announced his upcoming retirement earlier this week. In recognition of Kassner’s 34 years of service on the police force, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw presented the chief with the key to the city. Bradshaw praised Kassner’s dedication and strong moral example, noting he’d never heard a negative word uttered about the chief.
