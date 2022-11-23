Following a discussion on where to place new art in order to reach the largest number of viewers, the Ketchum City Council on Monday made a decision to hold off on purchasing two new pieces that were selected and endorsed by the Ketchum Arts Commission.
“I really like the artwork. … [But] I don’t know if we need to [be] in a hurry to get this done,” Councilman Jim Slanetz said. “I think there are more pressing issues at play.”
“I would like to explore exterior options. Like Jim said, we’re not in a hurry,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said.
Both pieces were from local artists. Rudi Broschofsky of Sun Valley and Julia Seyfreth of Ketchum were the two finalists selected from 19 entries by the Ketchum Arts Commission. Broschofsky’s work is a landscape of the Sawtooth Mountains overlooking a field below. The piece costs $12,000. Seyfreth’s drawing depicts a great blue heron and sells for $5,000.
The Ketchum Arts Commission is a public group that advises the city on arts and culture.
Broschofsky’s work is spray paint on copper and silver panels. It measures 44” by 90”. He constructs each piece by first carving an elaborate stencil with an X-acto knife, which, according to him, can take upwards of 120 hours to create. He then uses spray paint on the stencil.
Broschofsky holds a degree in finance and was a business student in college. He said that the approach he takes to create stencils is similar to those that he took to solve math equations.
Seyfreth’s heron was drawn with pen and ink on paper, and measures 28.75” by 31.63”. She specializes in simple line drawings of animals. She holds a degree in history and studio art from Williams College. Both artists have longstanding ties to the valley and have had their work shown in galleries in town.
One council member expressed concern with the logistics of viewing the pieces.
“Both of these art pieces are beautiful,” Hamilton said. “My concern is that I would love to see art on the exterior of City Hall. We have a pretty [large] arts budget, and I’d love to get an update on exactly what the budget was for this project. I think an exterior art installation would have a greater impact on the public.”
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she supported the idea.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he thinks the corner of Fifth Street and Second Avenue is an ideal place for an outdoor exhibit.
The Arts Commission has about $25,500 left in its budget outside of the $17,000 that was budgeted for the two purchases. ￼
Wasn't there a piece of outdoor art that the City bought mounted on the outside of the old post office when it was the KIC? Where's that? Hang it on city hall...that bird was cool!
I would think that if you were on the Arts Commission you might wonder what the heck was going on with the City Council. This process is disrespectful to the AC and to the artists that were selected. If the Council wanted outside art, perhaps they might have shared that information with the Arts Commission prior to them jumping through all the hoops? This is just another example of the reactive way in which Ketchum is (is not?) managed.
