City Hall art

The Sawtooths, Rudi Broschofsky, 2019.

 Image courtesy of city of Ketchum

Following a discussion on where to place new art in order to reach the largest number of viewers, the Ketchum City Council on Monday made a decision to hold off on purchasing two new pieces that were selected and endorsed by the Ketchum Arts Commission.

“I really like the artwork. … [But] I don’t know if we need to [be] in a hurry to get this done,” Councilman Jim Slanetz said. “I think there are more pressing issues at play.”

“I would like to explore exterior options. Like Jim said, we’re not in a hurry,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said.

City Hall art 2

Great Blue Heron, Julia Seyferth, 2020.

