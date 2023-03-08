Ketchum’s Historic Preservation Commission is looking to expand its list of buildings, as well as start the conversation on ways to fund its operations in the next couple of years.

“Our historic [character] is a lot of the reason that tourists like to come here,” Commission Chair Spencer Cordovano told the city council last month. “I mostly came here to say, we need a budget, and we’ll need one in years to come.”

The Historic Preservation Commission’s primary duties are to maintain the list of historic buildings in Ketchum and oversee the planning and building process of those buildings. Cordovano and Planning and Building Director Morgan Landers explained how the commission hopes to expand its reach in the coming years.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

