Ketchum’s Historic Preservation Commission is looking to expand its list of buildings, as well as start the conversation on ways to fund its operations in the next couple of years.
“Our historic [character] is a lot of the reason that tourists like to come here,” Commission Chair Spencer Cordovano told the city council last month. “I mostly came here to say, we need a budget, and we’ll need one in years to come.”
The Historic Preservation Commission’s primary duties are to maintain the list of historic buildings in Ketchum and oversee the planning and building process of those buildings. Cordovano and Planning and Building Director Morgan Landers explained how the commission hopes to expand its reach in the coming years.
“We want to get our internal house in order, and then create a historic preservation handbook,” Landers said.
Internal work to do includes developing an application form for a new historical structure. Currently, the city has no process for people looking to add a building to the list to do so. In March, the Planning and Building Department will “conduct comprehensive research of regulatory and financial incentives for historic preservation,” according to a city staff packet.
Landers said the department is also looking to partner with nonprofits who might have interest in funding historic preservation efforts.
In late spring, the Planning and Building Department will finalize its historic preservation handbook and bring it to the Historic Preservation Commission for approval, before transferring it into graphic form ready for distribution. The commission will approve the final document one more time before the handbook will be rolled out in late summer or early fall.
Landers and Cordovano also advocated for expanding the scope of the historic preservation list. Currently, by rule, all the buildings on the list are located in the city’s “Community Core” district, which is Ketchum’s downtown.
“There are some buildings in other places, like West Ketchum and the Gem streets, that are worth looking at,” Landers said.
Councilman Michael David added his own perspective to the lines.
“I think I’m a good example of the education that can go on in the community,” he said. “I learned about [the rule] recently. I have heard of a property that was a block away from where the line was, and it’s like, why are [the rules] like that? So, I think expanding it is a brilliant idea.”
Landers also briefed the council on funding possibilities. She said the Planning and Building Department has a fund for professional services, which could be used. And, she said they will also seek additional grants. One option could be an Idaho State Preservation Office grant, which accepts applications and awards grants at the end of the year. Landers said the city missed its chance in 2022, but will look to apply at the end of this year.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she supports all of the commission’s efforts.
“I think it’s great that the Historic Preservation Commission has its own life and its own drive, and it doesn’t feel like it’s coming from somewhere else,” she said. “And I like the idea of expanding into the neighborhoods, because they are a part of our community, too, and there are a lot of structures that are worth saving in them. It’ll be fun to see where all this goes as it gets built out.”
Councilwoman Amanda Breen similarly applauded the work that has been done to boost the commission’s reach.
“It’s great to see so much more come out of the HPC than when I was on it long ago. It’s a testament to the people on the commission,” she said. “We’re losing a lot of structures in this town, and it would be great to be able to identify ones we feel are significant and propose some creative ways to preserve them.” ￼
Bureaucracy for its own sake? In the two years the HPC has existed, what has it accomplished? This article has no information on what they want money for. The HPC has already spent 10s of thousands of dollars on non-local consultants. To what purpose? In its existence it hasn’t even been able to create a process for adding buildings to a list that was generated by another paid consultant in 2005. If Ketchum wants to preserve buildings, the recipe is pretty simple. Don’t keep reinventing the wheel—set up a non-profit to which historical property owners can donate development rights in exchange for deed restrictions.
