Ketchum hires community housing consultant

The city of Ketchum has hired a contractor to serve as the point person in implementing plans to foster the development of community housing.
City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a 10-month contract not to exceed $95,000 with housing specialist Carissa Connelly. Connelly will serve as the city’s housing strategist at an hourly rate of $95.
The city has had a plan to hire a full-time housing specialist to its staff but the city administration decided to hire Connelly as a contractor, with an option to fill a new full-time staff position in the next fiscal year.
The contract with Connelly is added to a contract established with a Boise-based consulting firm last summer to create a plan for promoting the development of community housing. That contract—with the firm Agnew-Beck—is not to exceed $51,000.
The city is paying for the contracts with money from a new $864,000 Strategic Initiatives Fund, established in large part with American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds from the federal government.
Agnew-Beck is tasked with analyzing the housing crisis in Ketchum and the surrounding area, conducting a detailed assessment of housing needs and potential solutions, meeting with stakeholders in the issue and developing a plan for action.
Connelly will work with Agnew-Beck and be the city’s manager of developing and implementing a plan to procure community housing.
For months, city officials have discussed various ways of addressing the acute shortage of workforce housing in the Wood River Valley. Earlier this year, the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council approved the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project.
The city is also proceeding with a plan to ask citizens in the May 2022 election to approve an amendment to the city’s local-option-tax laws that would allow it to add supporting workforce housing as a use of the taxes, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve yet-to-be-specified increases in the percentages collected for the taxes in various categories of sales.
The city can use remaining money in the Strategic Initiatives Fund to pursue other housing initiatives.
City officials have said they plan to complete the Ketchum Housing Action Plan by next spring, before the May 2022 election.
Changing the LOT law would need approval of 60% of Ketchum voters. The city has calculated that changes could raise up to some $1.8 million per year, depending on how much the taxes are raised. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In