Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley has been in the business of managing cities’ parking plans for two decades. In that time, he said, the price per spot for above ground parking structures has typically been about $25,000. When Ketchum investigated redoing a public lot at First and Washington to go along with the newly planned affordable housing for the site, the price came in at $130,000 to $150,000 per spot.
With numbers like that, Ketchum is willing to roll with the parking stock it has, which, Riley said in a presentation to the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission last week, is ample—especially when compared to that of similar resort cities.
Ketchum counts 2,082 total spaces for 3,588 residents—a total on par with Park City, Utah, and outpacing Jackson, Wyoming, which have populations of 8,500 and 10,850, respectively.
This impressed P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow.
“I think the numbers really tell a lot, especially when you look at towns with 8,000 or 10,000 people," he said. "I think they really help [separate] the problems from the perceived problems."
Riley said moving forward, the question is who Ketchum wants to prioritize. Most cities, he said, choose shoppers.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said that the city should focus on the local workforce.
“What’s more important: being able to park in front of a business or keeping the business open?” he said.
Data from the city shows less than 50% occupancy on most blocks at most times of the day. Most drivers are parked for between four and six hours a day. That accounts for 50% of sessions. Approximately 20% of drivers park for under 2 hours a day, and another 20% for more than six hours. Riley said that there isn’t data to support this yet, but he expects that the latter 20% largely represents Ketchum’s daily workforce.
At a meeting in April, the Ketchum City Council formally shot down the idea of committing part of the First and Washington site to public parking.
“Even if it was $5 million instead of $10 million [for a full parking structure], it’s a tough sell for me,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said.
At that same meeting, Councilman Michael David said that, based on evidence from the city, parking stock isn’t the issue—efficiency is.
“We don’t have a parking problem right now. We have plenty of spots,” he said. “It’s just about managing them a little better. The usage rate at the Washington Street lot is not [maxed out].”
Ketchum also cited the crowded block around Atkinsons' Market as an example of where better use could be in practice. The city will change some of the two-hour spots around the grocery store to better reflect demand. Riley said that those spots should have shorter time limits that encourage shoppers to buy their groceries and make room for the next customer.
One interesting point of note is that Ketchum will never need to adopt a paid parking meter system. Riley said that the city benefits from being a bit behind in trends and never adopting meters when they were state-of-the-art. Now, a new technology has become available that makes the parking meter system obsolete: cameras in squad cars that are able to read license plates.
“It's about enforcing behavior, not recouping cost,” Riley said, explaining why meters aren’t necessary in Ketchum.
The city does a good enough job of controlling behavior with its ticketing he said.
“Constant enforcement is the key,” Riley said.
Ketchum has two full-time and one part-time patrolling parking monitors. They work until 6 p.m., although there were discussions of extending that farther into the dinner rush in peak seasons. The city will also conduct more analysis to see if the block-by-block occupancy is too full at peak restaurant hour. A city presentation said that the industry standard for a full block is 85% occupancy, a figure almost no streets in Ketchum reach at most points of the day.
Riley said that the problem in Ketchum is a lack of efficiency in enforcement. Cordovano disagreed.
“I know of someone who spends 45 minutes a day moving his car to avoid getting tickets in the two-hour zones,” he said. “I am generally in favor of less parking regulation.”
Commissioner Neil Morrow asked if the undeveloped lots west of the Ketchum Post Office, which are owned by the Simplot family, couldn’t be converted in part to parking as the city seeks to find creative solutions for future growth.
“You could fit a lot of cars there for overnight winter parking, at least temporarily,” he said.
With the cost of parking at Washington Street and other lots in town, Morrow also asked if it is worthwhile investing in an underground tunnel across town as a long-term project. That way, workers pushed to parking on the periphery of town—as the city predicts many will be in the coming decades—don’t have to bare the elements while legging it to and from their cars. A survey the city conducted shows that the vast majority of Ketchum citizens think one or two blocks is the maximum reasonable amount to ask employees to walk to work in the winter.
Riley said that the onus is on both the city to practice better management and citizens to do their part in recognizing that the days of two-hour largely unmonitored parking right in front of their workplace may be a thing of the past.
“We don’t have a supply issue," he said. "We have a choice issue."
Debate continues on First and Washington plans
The conversation about the development at the First and Washington lot has shifted to the nature of 44 spaces on-site. Ketchum’s special advisor to the redevelopment and former Director of the Planning and Building Department Suzanne Frick said that the developer is reluctant to offer the spots for partial public availability because they are unsure of the demand from tenants at this point. At a meeting Tuesday, most of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency (KURA) expressed the opinion that this issue doesn’t need to be solved yet.
On the horizon for this project is the entitlement process, which would begin sometime in the fall or winter. That includes Planning and Zoning and City Council meetings in which the project is more finely shaped. The actual construction costs won’t be available for a year and half or so, which some from KURA took issue with.
“The City Council won’t know how much the construction will cost; how are we supposed to continue our [funding] discussions with them?” Commissioner Gary Lipton asked.
Frick said that there are three components that KURA needs to keep in mind when evaluating their funding contributions to the project. First, is permit and impact fees, which will be either paid to or waived by the city. The next is infrastructure, which, at previous meetings, KURA indicated it would fund. The current request for that contribution by the development team is a $500,000.
“We might be able to be creative as to what is in that infrastructure budget in order to assist the project,” Frick said.
The final piece is the anticipated gap between what was planned for and what the project costs based on interest rates and rising construction costs. Until bids go out, Frick described that number as a “moving target.”
The development team is working on the ground lease, which will appear before KURA for review. According to Frick, the development team assumed a 4% interest rate on the project, but interest rates are around 6% to 9%. More funding will need to be obtained to make up that gap.
KURA Commissioner Jim Slanetz, who is also a city councilman, asked at what point the project is no longer feasible.
“Projects start simple and get more complicated as you go down the rabbit hole. I question whether this is a viable project at a certain point,” he said. “When we start seeing things like we’re going to need to come up with more money, which we saw that for Bluebird [Village], where we had to keep going deeper, maybe this isn’t the time and the place to do this project.”
Lipton disagreed.
“Don’t misinterpret what I am saying; I have my heart in this project,” he said. “I don’t want to cancel it. I want to give it money, I just don’t know how to do it besides [the] infrastructure [budget].”
KURA commissioner Tyler Davis-Jeffers explained why the lack of parking at the First and Washington project means that KURA will have less to manage and oversee in the project.
“I think the reality here is when we moved away from doing some sort of parking, we took that whole construction cost off the table for us,” he said. “Now it’s much more manageable for us to look at what we’re contributing to and validate those costs and make sure the money is being properly spent.”
