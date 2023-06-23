KURA downtown lot

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is studying options for developing the public parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets, which it owns.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley has been in the business of managing cities’ parking plans for two decades. In that time, he said, the price per spot for above ground parking structures has typically been about $25,000. When Ketchum investigated redoing a public lot at First and Washington to go along with the newly planned affordable housing for the site, the price came in at $130,000 to $150,000 per spot.

With numbers like that, Ketchum is willing to roll with the parking stock it has, which, Riley said in a presentation to the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission last week, is ample—especially when compared to that of similar resort cities.

Ketchum counts 2,082 total spaces for 3,588 residents—a total on par with Park City, Utah, and outpacing Jackson, Wyoming, which have populations of 8,500 and 10,850, respectively.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments