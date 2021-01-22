The city of Ketchum has granted an extension for construction of a three-story, mixed-use housing and commercial building planned to provide apartments for staff of a luxury hotel—in development but currently stalled—at the southern entrance to the city.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to give developer Jack Bariteau additional time to move forward with the approximately 35,000-square-foot project, planned for a site on the southwest corner of the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue.
The decision calls for amending the city’s development agreement with Bariteau, the developer of the Harriman Hotel project planned for a site on the southern end of Main Street. The mixed-use project reviewed by the City Council on Tuesday includes employee housing for the 65-room hotel, which has been in development for more than a decade and has received several extensions from the city.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she wants to see the First Avenue project move forward but wondered whether its future is connected to the fate of the stalled hotel. Bariteau said it is not and could be built if he is given a new window to secure financing and commence construction this spring.
“It’s a 100% stand-alone on its own,” Bariteau said.
Under Bariteau’s original development agreement for the First Avenue project, the agreement would be in effect for two years and eight months from the date of the city’s final decision, a period ending Feb. 10, 2022. The established date to obtain a building permit was Aug. 10, 2020, and a certificate of occupancy was required to be issued within 18 months of that date. The city’s requirements were not met and a building permit has not been not issued.
With the amendments, Bariteau will have 90 days from approval of the changes to the agreement to prove that he has a commitment of a construction loan and to obtain a building permit, and the modified development agreement will be in effect for two years after the city issues the permit. After it is issued, Bariteau will have to prove the loan is properly recorded. The expired design-review approval of the project is also effectively extended.
The project includes 22 housing units, about 8,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial and office space, and an underground parking garage with 31 spaces. At least 12—and up to 15—of the housing units would be apartments for employees of the Harriman Hotel and seven units would be market-rate, for-sale condominiums on the second and third floors.
Bariteau is under a separate agreement with the city to provide at least 18 beds for hotel employees. The agreement stipulates that if the units designated for hotel employees are not used for that purpose—in the event the hotel is not completed—12 of the apartments would be designated as deed-restricted community housing under the purview of the Blaine County Housing Authority.
“We wanted to make sure these were apartments that the residents would be active members of the community, whether it be with the hotel or not,” Bariteau told the council.
Bariteau has said the development was delayed by complications with a city process of vacating the alley on the west side of the property, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Harriman Hotel site on Main Street was excavated in 2016 and some infrastructure has been installed, but the high-profile parcel remains a large hole in the ground. After construction on the hotel stalled last year, City Council members voted unanimously on Nov. 2 to declare the project in breach of its development agreement with the city. Later that month, the development group filed a tort claim against the city for $100 million in damages, citing defamation and “tortious interference.”
The stalled hotel project and tort claim loomed over deliberations earlier this month by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission as to whether Bariteau should be allowed to move forward on the First Avenue project without proceeding through a new approval process. The P&Z ultimately recommended that the City Council approve an extension, with a 3-2 vote.
