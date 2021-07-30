Blaine County ranchers John Peavey and Diane Josephy Peavey will serve as grand marshals of Wagon Days, the Ketchum’s Labor Day-weekend celebrations of its mining-era history, the city of announced this week.
The Peaveys were selected for their “significant and lasting contributions to Ketchum’s culture and educational landscape,” the city stated in a news release. Together, they created the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which is held each October in Ketchum.
“A celebration of their positive impacts on this community is long overdue,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Third-generation rancher John Peavey served 21 years as a senator in the Idaho Legislature. During that time, he pushed for government transparency and to protect water rights on the Snake River. Peavey supported a proposal to establish a paved bike path on the Union Pacific Railroad right of way in the Wood River Valley and encouraged the shared use of the right of way, which had been used for decades as a route for driving sheep to grazing grounds in the mountains.
Diane Josephy Peavey is an author best known for her writings about living on a sheep and cattle ranch. She focused on its people, history and the West’s changing landscape.
“Her own story is one of an evolution from a city girl to a rancher and writer,” the city stated.
Her writings aired weekly on Idaho Public Radio for 15 years and many are collected in her book “Bitterbrush Country: Living on the Edge of the Land.” She has been an invited poet at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev., and served as literature director for the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
Wagon Days was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Events have been scaled back some this year, but the city is moving ahead with some signature proceedings.
The celebrations will kick off this year at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, when the city and community will honor the Peaveys during the Grand Marshal Celebration at Town Square. The city will provide food and beverages at the free event.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, some children’s activities, as well as food and beverage vendors, will be set up on East Avenue, which will be closed to traffic during the day. The festivities start at 11 a.m.
The Papoose Club nonprofit organization will not be holding its annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser in Town Square this year. However, the city plans to have live music in Town Square on Saturday.
The Wagon Days parade that features the city’s Big Hitch ore wagons and non-motorized entries is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 4. California muleskinner Bobby Tanner is expected to bring a full team of mules to Ketchum to guide the Big Hitch, an authentic, preserved string of wooden ore-carrying wagons from the late 1800s.
The city expects to have about 50 outside entries. In years not affected by a pandemic, the number usually ranges around 70.
Ketchum is tentatively planning to open its Ore Wagon Museum on Aug. 21. The site on East Avenue serves as the Wagon Days event headquarters. The headquarters will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ore wagons will likely be removed from the museum and situated outside for viewing on Aug. 16.
Activities conducted in the past at the Festival Meadow next to town will not be scheduled.
“We’re back in the saddle again,” Bradshaw said. “I’m excited about Wagon Days returning this year and feel that many of our residents and visitors are happy for its return. The Big Hitch turning the corner at Main and Sun Valley Road provides great symbolism of how we have turned the COVID corner as a community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In