A large and controversial development project planned for the southern gateway to Ketchum—ongoing for the past 14 years—made progress in 2022 after stalling amid a legal confrontation with the city.
A luxury hotel planned for the southeast corner of Main and River streets was brought to the City Council by developer Jack Bariteau more than a decade ago. Now called the Harriman Hotel, it started as the Hotel Ketchum in 2008. The project stalled and was given development extensions over the years, at one point linking with the Auberge hotel group, before finally being rebranded the Harriman Hotel. The project featured 65 hotel rooms and 14 residences.
Construction started in 2016 but developed slowly, before finally stalling entirely in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bariteau ultimately filed a $100 million tort claim against the city after officials declared he had violated his terms of approval.
The site is currently a massive hole in the ground with some basic infrastructure.
In June, Mayor Neil Bradshaw voted “aye” to break a 2-2 tie vote by council members to move forward with the construction of a new, luxury, culinary-focused hotel on the site, with new investors backing the project. As part of the deal, Bariteau agreed not to sue the city. Council members Jim Slanetz and Courtney Hamilton voted against the plan. They primarily cited the significant amount of time that has passed and subsequent changes in the community that have occurred as reasons for voting to send the developers back to square one.
“When this project started, I was 14 years old and in eighth grade,” Hamilton said at the time. “It’s unfair to our community to reinstate something that was approved in such a different world.”
Ed Simon, a 40-year resident of Ketchum and former mayor, agreed with her during the public comment portion of the meeting in June.
“If you grant this proposal 14 years after it was initially approved by the City Council, how do you evaluate the Marriott project [across the street]?” he said. “How do you tell them no? What do you say to the homeowner who wants a waiver for a one-foot setback? What this project has done for 14 years is undermine every ordinance regarding development.”
With the new agreement approved, the developers have the right to build the Harriman Hotel as approved. Changes to the plan will have to go through the Planning and Zoning review process. Even if construction is delayed, investor Andrew Blank emphasized the infamous hole will be no more.
“If for some reason we stumble and fail,” he said, "the settlement agreement guarantees that either the hotel gets completed or the hole gets filled.”
This past summer, developers submitted an application for an amendment to the design-review approval and development agreement. In early December, the P&Z saw the changes for the first time, but tabled further discussion until mid-January.
