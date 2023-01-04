Harriman Hotel, Dec. 2021

The site of the proposed Harriman Hotel project was formerly a rustic shopping center with two restaurants. Excavation of the site started in 2016 and construction fully stalled in 2020.

A large and controversial development project planned for the southern gateway to Ketchum—ongoing for the past 14 years—made progress in 2022 after stalling amid a legal confrontation with the city.

A luxury hotel planned for the southeast corner of Main and River streets was brought to the City Council by developer Jack Bariteau more than a decade ago. Now called the Harriman Hotel, it started as the Hotel Ketchum in 2008. The project stalled and was given development extensions over the years, at one point linking with the Auberge hotel group, before finally being rebranded the Harriman Hotel. The project featured 65 hotel rooms and 14 residences.

Construction started in 2016 but developed slowly, before finally stalling entirely in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bariteau ultimately filed a $100 million tort claim against the city after officials declared he had violated his terms of approval.

