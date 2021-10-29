Ketchum residents will soon see an increase on their bills for garbage-pickup and recycling services after the city finalizes a new 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal.
City Council members voted 4-0 on Oct. 18 to conduct the first reading of an ordinance to enter into the contract. The ordinance will become effective after three approved readings before the council, with new rates appearing on bills likely in December.
In the new contract, the monthly cost of residential waste and recycling pickup will be $28.43. The figure represents a 14% rate adjustment to the current residential rate of $23.40, plus monthly fees of $1.40 to pay for a new cardboard compactor for public use and 65 cents for cleanup and maintenance at the city’s recycling site on a lot immediately south of the YMCA, where the cardboard compactor will be installed.
Clear Creek requested the 14% rate increase to cover inflation and changes to the costs of providing the services. The rates for garbage and recycling services in Ketchum have not changed since 2011, when the last franchise agreement was enacted.
Changes to Ketchum’s services include:
• Transitioning the city’s recycling drop-off site from north of the YMCA to south of the YMCA, a move that has already been initiated. The city will collect glass and cardboard at the site, with dumpsters for cardboard being removed and replaced by the compactor, which will compact cardboard after each insertion.
• Offering customers the opportunity to purchase wildlife-proof garbage containers but not mandating them. The city will evaluate the idea of a five-year phase-in plan to require wildlife-proof garbage carts in all non-downtown locations.
Clear Creek will continue to pick up sorted recyclables at the curb. The city had considered moving to single-stream—or “commingled”—recycling, in which recyclable materials are placed into and mixed in a single container but has delayed that concept because of cost and logistical challenges.
City officials also studied the options of adding curbside compost and cardboard pickup for residential customers but decided not to include them in the contract, also because of costs and logistics. Having Clear Creek provide a composting program to recycle organic materials would have added an extra cost of $6.25 per month to customers’ base rate, the city stated earlier this year.
The city will continue to review the recycling program and can adopt changes to the contract—including adding services—with Clear Creek in the future, city officials said.
The city has been working on the new contract with Clear Creek for about eight months, City Administrator Jade Riley said. The city’s existing contract was set to expire earlier this year but has been extended by the City Council to allow time to negotiate and approve the new 10-year agreement with Clear Creek.
