The city of Ketchum will collaborate with Wood River Land Trust to restore parts of the Warm Springs Preserve as the project nears its donation goal of $9 million.
The two parties will begin their work together to create a master plan in order to restore the areas of land immediately adjacent to Warm Springs Creek, known as “riparian zones,” as well as the creek’s floodplain connector trail, according to a memorandum of understanding approved by the City Council last week. The Land Trust will play the role of consultant, providing input based on its experience with watercourse restoration.
“The Wood River Land Trust is the ideal partner for this part of the master plan,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “They not only have the necessary experience in riparian restoration but share the community’s passion for this particular property.”
In December, landowner Bob Brennan lowered the sale price of the 65-acre parcel by $1 million, dropping the city's fundraising goal from $10 million to $9 million. That sum includes $8 million for the preserve and $1 million for a new irrigation system and various site improvements.
The city has until April 28 to complete the deal. As of last week, 992 donors had pledged $8,468,336.75. Once that total reaches $8.5 million, an anonymous donor has pledged to donate the final half million. This means the city only needs to come up with $23,309 to reach its goal.
According to the Warm Springs Preserve website, the city will cover annual operating costs once initial maintenance is completed.
The timeline for this project is thorough. If the deal goes through, opportunities for the community to participate in the planning process will occur in the spring and summer. In the fall, the first phase of the completed master plan, which includes the construction of a donor wall, benches, and signs, is expected to commence. The next phase would begins in early 2023, when the city aims to construct bathrooms and a maintenance building, repair irrigation and plant new vegetation. Trail, flood and stream restoration is the final phase. The dates for that work are to be determined.
Wood River Land Trust is a local nonprofit founded in 1994 to protect natural areas and open space in the Valley. They have preserved over 27,000 acres and created 16 open preserves, which includes spaces like the Hailey Greenway and Boxcar Bend, per their website.
The Warm Springs Preserve currently includes a dog park, open fields, hiking trails, water access and nordic ski and snowshoe trails.
