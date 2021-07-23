The city of Ketchum and the union of its professional firefighters have finalized an unprecedented three-year employment agreement that aims to bring pay for full-time Ketchum Fire Department staff into line with other departments in the Wood River Valley.
The 11 members of the Local 4758 union of the International Association of Fire Fighters voted unanimously on July 14 to approve a three-year collective bargaining agreement that sets terms of employment from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2024. The Ketchum City Council approved the agreement on July 6.
John Rathfon, a Ketchum Fire Department senior lieutenant who serves as president of Local 4758, said the three-year agreement is the first of its kind since the union organized in 2009. Previously, the union and the city negotiated a new agreement every year, with the exception of one two-year agreement, he said.
“It was hard to negotiate every year,” Rathfon said. “To me, it’s so good for everybody.”
The most important aspect of the contract is increases in wages for the firefighters, Rathfon said. Ketchum professional firefighters have not been getting paid as much as their counterparts in other nearby departments, such as those in the Wood River Fire Protection District, he said. In some cases, the disparity approached 20%, he said. Some senior administrators at City Hall have made the same point.
The boost in wages will help firefighters offset the high cost of living and housing in the Wood River Valley, Rathfon said, and should help the department retain employees. The raises favor union members on the lower end of the pay scale, Rathfon said. The Ketchum Fire Department has lost some firefighters to departments in the Boise area and eastern Idaho, where the cost of living is lower, he noted.
“We have to pay them the same as the other firefighters in the valley,” he said.
A city staff report states that the agreement “will bring wages for Ketchum firefighters closer to comparable fire departments in Blaine County.” The additional cost in the first year of the contract will be $149,000, it states.
The union does not include the city’s volunteer firefighters—though they play a crucial role in protecting residents and their property, Rathfon noted.
In the first year, annual salaries will range from $47,886 for a first-year firefighter to $74,466 for a captain. In the third year of the contract, the range is scheduled to be $52,402 to $79,982.
For the current fiscal year, union members did not receive raises.
In an attempt to boost retention, the new deal also changes residency requirements. Firefighters can now live within a 60-mile radius of Ketchum, Rathfon said. In previous agreements, they were required to live closer to the city.
The agreement sets terms for all aspects of employment, from sick leave and vacation to shift hours and holiday pay.
Rathfon—who started working for the Ketchum Fire Department in 1991 and began full-time work in 1996—said the morale in the department has been very good in the last two years. The city and the department have acquired a new ladder truck, are constructing a new fire station on Saddle Road, and bought a new wildland fire truck, he noted. The department has also navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with no infections, “despite being one of the earliest hotspots,” a written statement from the union says.
“This year’s negotiations were the most productive, cooperative and amicable that we’ve ever had, due to our new fire chief, Bill McLaughlin, and the new city administrator, Jade Riley,” the union stated. “Mayor [Neil] Bradshaw helped things move along quickly and fairly.”
Rathfon emphasized the positive relationship with City Hall.
“I was really happy with how the negotiations went,” he said. “They listened.”
Rathfon said the firefighters were encouraged by the support offered by citizens for the new fire station—a project that has been discussed for some three decades. The 14,500-square-foot facility is being financed by an $11.5 million voter-approved bond. The department is scheduled to start moving in later in the summer.
“Local 4758 feels that we have a strong, collaborative relationship with our city’s leaders and work force,” the union stated. “We’re also well-equipped and trained for a possibly bad fire year.”
(2) comments
This whole article is about pay parity for Ketchum firefighters with other departments in the WRV. Why do we need separate fire departments? Separate fire chiefs? Separate training facilities. Separate purchasing activities. We need a consolidated fire department. Fires don't see the boundary between Sun Valley and Ketchum. Or Hailey and Bellevue. The benefits to a consolidated department far outweigh any costs. For example. Ketchum's fire department is about the same size as Haileys. For a population that is half the size and for half as many fires a year. How does that make any sense? For big fires all departments get the call anyways. Consolidate. Improve service. Save money.
....pay your dues.
