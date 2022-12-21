The Ketchum Fire Station has been awarded a silver certification in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by the U.S. Green Building Council.
“Achieving this LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “It represents the city’s commitment to lead by example and become a role model for creating healthy working environments. I appreciate all of the hard work that went into making this possible.”
The LEED certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Other local buildings that are LEED certified are 231 East Sun Valley Road, 27 Lake Creek Drive, 29 Lake Creek Road, 391 1st Avenue North, 589 S. Second Avenue, 112 Irene Street, 410 River Run Drive, 221 Broadway Boulevard, 220 Buss Elle Drive, The Limelight Hotel, the Ketchum Visitors Center and the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
The station was opened in September of last year. The 14,500-square-foot, four-bay structure near the YMCA was financed by an $11.5 million bond passed by voters in 2019. Prior to that, the Fire Department operated out of a converted car dealership on the backside of the former city hall on East Avenue.
At the opening of the facility, Assistant Fire Chief Seth Martin called it the “operational heart of north county fire and emergency medical services.”
Peter Templeton, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, praised the city’s efforts.
“Ketchum’s LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” he said. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green and high-performing buildings. Ketchum is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference.” ￼
