The Ketchum Fire Station photographed around the time of its opening.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Ketchum Fire Station has been awarded a silver certification in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“Achieving this LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “It represents the city’s commitment to lead by example and become a role model for creating healthy working environments. I appreciate all of the hard work that went into making this possible.”

The LEED certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Other local buildings that are LEED certified are 231 East Sun Valley Road, 27 Lake Creek Drive, 29 Lake Creek Road, 391 1st Avenue North, 589 S. Second Avenue, 112 Irene Street, 410 River Run Drive, 221 Broadway Boulevard, 220 Buss Elle Drive, The Limelight Hotel, the Ketchum Visitors Center and the Sun Valley Museum of Art.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

