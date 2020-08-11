Fire restrictions within Ketchum’s city limits are in effect until further notice, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.
The restrictions prohibit open fires and campfires along with smoking. Smoking is allowed within enclosed vehicles, buildings or designated recreation areas, or in areas at least three feet in diameter and cleared of flammable materials.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin has implemented the fire restrictions to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the city, the city said in a statement
“With fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep citizens and visitors safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires,” the press release states.
For additional information on the fire restrictions contact the Ketchum Fire Department at 208-726-7805.
