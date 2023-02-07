Ketchum Farmers Market July 2020 (copy)

The Ketchum Farmers Market, seen here in 2020, has been operating at the River Run base of Bald Mountain

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum farmers market is slated to move back into a central location in town after a period of operating at the River Run base of Bald Mountain.

Ketchum City Council members voted Monday to approve a memorandum of understanding with the market’s organizer—the Wood River Farmers Market, which for numerous years has organized seasonal farmers markets in Ketchum and Hailey—to allow the market to operate from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at Forest Service Park.

The MOU provides a three-year commitment from the city, with the 2023 season lasting from June 14 to Oct. 11.

