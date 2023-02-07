The Ketchum farmers market is slated to move back into a central location in town after a period of operating at the River Run base of Bald Mountain.
Ketchum City Council members voted Monday to approve a memorandum of understanding with the market’s organizer—the Wood River Farmers Market, which for numerous years has organized seasonal farmers markets in Ketchum and Hailey—to allow the market to operate from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at Forest Service Park.
The MOU provides a three-year commitment from the city, with the 2023 season lasting from June 14 to Oct. 11.
A city staff report states that conversations between the city and the Wood River Farmers Market organization resulted in a partnership that recognizes “that the event in its new location will provide a benefit to the residents and visitors of Ketchum.” The partnership includes the city offering use of the park along Washington Avenue at a reduced fee, as well as assistance in advertising and potentially providing music. The city will also provide one week per month of banner space above Main Street in June, July, August, September and October.
The Ketchum market has had several locations over its history, including Fourth Street downtown, Town Square and the River Run site.
The MOU states that locating the market at Forest Service Park will “add vibrancy” to the town. ￼
