The city of Ketchum is commencing discussions about potential guidelines or codes it might adopt to protect historical buildings and other older structures that have local significance.
Suzanne Frick, the city’s planning and building director, asked Planning and Zoning Commission members on Tuesday to weigh in on the importance of historical structures and the means the city might use to preserve them. Frick said she is working to provide a “vision” on the matter and “options for staff and the [city council] to consider.”
P&Z commissioners expressed general support for preserving significant and historical buildings, but acknowledged that development and property rights must also be considered.
Chairman Neil Morrow suggested that the city make a list of buildings that technically qualify as “historical” or have historical value.
In general, P&Z commissioners agreed that the time is right to take an inventory of the city’s historical assets. At the same time, it was acknowledged that the city might not be able to ensure the protection of historically significant buildings, but might at least be able to inform owners or potential buyers of a building’s history and provide guidelines for preservation.
While many structures from Ketchum’s early days as a mining boomtown have been lost over the years, a few prominent buildings from that era remind local residents and visitors of the city’s history. The Isaac Lewis First National Bank building on Main Street has been renovated and is now a showroom for the Rocky Mountain Hardware business. The Lewis-Lemon General Store building, on the opposite side of Main Street, is now the headquarters of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute. The Comstock-Clark Mercantile building, at the corner of Main Street and Sun Valley Road, is now the site of Italian restaurant Enoteca.
City staff and P&Z members plan to continue work and discussion on the topic, before eventually making recommendations to the city council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I've got news for you, you look like Aspen now. Every year another new massive multi-story hotel or bank squatting on an entire block. What a shame, you had so much. Money talks, etc....
Could not choose a worst time to put more building restrictions on businesses that are suffering from the pandemic, I wish the city of Ketchum could actually do something about the virus and quit letting so many mask less people going to Atkinsons cross the street from the police department they do nothing to enforce the law, but yet they want to change more costly restrictions on businesses
Oh Really . We all know that both Neils rally want to tear them all down and build giant ugly boxes with no affordable housing. Just sayin !
I kind of agree, the Warfield is nice but it completely changed the whole town, we are going to look like Aspen in a couple years
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In