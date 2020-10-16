Sun Valley Culinary Institute

The home of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, located on Main Street, was once the Lewis-Lemon General Store.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

    The city of Ketchum is commencing discussions about potential guidelines or codes it might adopt to protect historical buildings and other older structures that have local significance.

    Suzanne Frick, the city’s planning and building director, asked Planning and Zoning Commission members on Tuesday to weigh in on the importance of historical structures and the means the city might use to preserve them. Frick said she is working to provide a “vision” on the matter and “options for staff and the [city council] to consider.”

    P&Z commissioners expressed general support for preserving significant and historical buildings, but acknowledged that development and property rights must also be considered.

    Chairman Neil Morrow suggested that the city make a list of buildings that technically qualify as “historical” or have historical value.

    In general, P&Z commissioners agreed that the time is right to take an inventory of the city’s historical assets. At the same time, it was acknowledged that the city might not be able to ensure the protection of historically significant buildings, but might at least be able to inform owners or potential buyers of a building’s history and provide guidelines for preservation.

    While many structures from Ketchum’s early days as a mining boomtown have been lost over the years, a few prominent buildings from that era remind local residents and visitors of the city’s history. The Isaac Lewis First National Bank building on Main Street has been renovated and is now a showroom for the Rocky Mountain Hardware business. The Lewis-Lemon General Store building, on the opposite side of Main Street, is now the headquarters of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute. The Comstock-Clark Mercantile building, at the corner of Main Street and Sun Valley Road, is now the site of Italian restaurant Enoteca.

    City staff and P&Z members plan to continue work and discussion on the topic, before eventually making recommendations to the city council.

Load comments