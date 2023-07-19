Ketchum is in the early stages of shaping a deed restriction and down payment assistance program aimed at helping boost home ownership rates in the community.
“Such a program could grant up to $150,000 to home buyers, sellers, or existing owners in exchange for recording a long-term restriction on the home that ensures owner-occupants are locals and whenever the home sells it would only be sold to a local,” the city stated in a survey released to Ketchum residents.
At a city council meeting Monday, councilmembers instructed Ketchum’s Housing Department on how to structure the possible program.
The basics are as follows: Ketchum would provide cash incentives to existing homeowners or home buyers who enact deed restrictions, which would limit occupancy to local workers. There would be no restrictions on the use of the cash incentive, but it is intended to provide financial assistance on down payments of homes, which statistics show has become an increasingly difficult task in the valley in recent years.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she has “gone through a lot of iterations of how I feel about this program,” but is now excited about its prospects.
“I think that we should start small and then go from there,” she said.
From 2014 to 2019, compound annual growth rates of home prices were 7.9% in Blaine County and 6.2% in Ketchum. From 2019 to 2022, those rates were 21% and 19%, respectively. The 20-year average annual income growth rate in the county is just 1.4%.
Ketchum staff analyzed theoretical properties valued at $500,000, $750,000 and $1 million under current economic conditions to assess what household income could use the down payment assistance. With the assumption that affordable housing costs a maximum of 30% of annual income, and a 30-year fixed mortgage with an interest rate of 6.75% and a 20% down payment, the average home in Ketchum is not affordable to the average resident without assistance. Mortgages on properties priced between $500,000 and $1,000,000 are currently affordable to households with annual incomes between approximately 150% and 300% area median income, or $135,000-$271,000, according to the analysis of the theoretical properties.
The council was asked to provide feedback on three aspects of the program as it begins to take shape: whether it should be expanded to rental properties, whether there should be an appreciation cap and what the geographic restraints of the program should be. Councilwoman Amanda Breen was absent for the meeting.
Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly recommended that the program be limited to homeowners at first, and then potentially expanded to renters down the road.
Housing Fellow Rian Rooney agreed.
“In our original staff report from last month, we had suggested a two-pronged approach where there is one (program) that is flexible and one that is (for) owner-occupied housing only,” he said.
Hamilton said that the program should start with a limited scope, in part to make sure that all of the administrative requirements can be met by existing staff. Councilmembers Michael David and Jim Slanetz agreed.
As for whether or not to include an appreciation cap, the council was more mixed, with Hamilton expressing reservations. An appreciation cap limits how much the value of the home can increase annually upon a sale.
“It protects the initial public investment made with the grant, ensuring that that investment contributes to the long-term affordability of the unit and that the initial recipient does not walk away with some portion—if not all—of that subsidy when they sell the unit to the next buyer,” according to the city. It also guards against spikes in property appreciation, flattening price growth and helping to keep a unit attainable to more local purchasers in the long run. If local incomes grow more quickly than the appreciation cap grows, then the unit can become more affordable over the years, becoming more accessible to households that earn towards the lower end of the area median income.
Connelly and Rooney recommended that the program allow for both. Hamilton asked if that would put more strain on city staff to monitor compliance.
“I don’t see it as an administrative burden. It’s just a difference in change in the percent and the number that they’re given,” Connelly said.
“I think we should have both, because there are different situations for different people,” David said.
In a focus group in late March, local realtors expressed concerns about the appreciation caps, saying that they “lag” the market, preventing owners from “making the jump” to market housing, according to the city. Another concern is that capped units were not price competitive during the Great Recession. Participants may struggle to sell properties during major market downturns, said an unidentified member of the group.
A group of lenders expressed similar concerns. According to that group, the challenge “lies in the market appreciating more quickly, limiting the ability of participating homeowners to move up and out of the unit.”
The lenders also said that the program should be more clear in its intentions, whether that is leading the participants towards purchasing a market-rate unit or just stability through ownership of any capacity.
The final aspect of the program up for debate at this meeting was the geographic constraints of the program. David has consistently advocated for including homes outside Ketchum’s boundaries in the name of doing all that can be done to stem the area’s housing crisis. Slanetz and Hamilton disagreed, opting for a smaller scope at first and then expanding the program if the first iteration is successful. Connelly and Rooney recommended that the program be kept for the North Valley, starting near St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center or the Meadows, and including Sun Valley.
“My inclination is that we start in Ketchum and see if anyone shows up, and then we can explore opportunities outside of the city,” Hamilton said.
“I’d rather start the other way,” David said. “And if all of a sudden we’re getting inundated with properties from outside of the city limits, that’s then we bring that to other jurisdictions.”
Slanetz asked if this program would have any effect on assessed values of properties. Rooney said that in a meeting with the county assessor, he said it was too early to determine, and that it would depend on how the restriction impacts the property value, although a decrease in value has been seen in other jurisdictions that adopted similar programs.
Rooney said that this program is necessary to getting Blaine County families to a place where they can afford to buy a home in the valley.
“Home ownership is really out of reach right now for our median households,” Rooney said.
The next step is for city staff to refine the proposal and bring it back to the council for more deliberation, including public comment, at some point. Ketchum also plans to hold more focus groups in the coming weeks. ￼
Glad I don't live and pay taxes in Ketchum.
@ William - Agree, 'cause imo Councilperson Hamilton is insane.
