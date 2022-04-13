Ketchum is making progress on a plan to improve parking conditions in the city center and to streamline parking enforcement and management.
A hired consultant updated the City Council on Monday on efforts to gather data and public feedback on parking in and around downtown to determine what actions the city should take in implementing a new “Parking Action Plan.”
Julie Dixon, of California-based Dixon Resources Unlimited, told city leaders that she has reviewed the city’s parking enforcement systems and technology, and has completed a survey of Ketchum business owners, employees, residents and visitors. In addition, she said, she and her staff—with city employees—are compiling data on what the city’s parking needs are, based largely on an analysis of where people park and for how long.
In the public survey conducted in February, both business owners and employees were essentially split on whether there is enough parking for customers on a typical day. Meanwhile, the majority of both residents and visitors indicated that they visit downtown either every day or multiple times per week.
When asked what they think the city should do to improve parking conditions, about 20% of residents said the city should build a parking garage, about 17% said it should promote alternative modes of transportation, and about 13% said the city should require new developments to build parking. About 12% said the city should do nothing, while other options garnered less support.
One short-term action the city can take is to change the time allowances for parking in various areas in the city center, Dixon said. City Administrator Jade Riley said the city could change some areas of two-hour parking spaces—which are the predominant type—to a mix of 30-minute, one-hour and two-hour spaces. By shortening the duration for some spaces, circulation of vehicles would increase, while people could still have parking options to do various errands while in town, the officials said.
Riley said the city might test the varied time allowances in the area around Giacobbi Square and Atkinsons’ Market later this year, before early July.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen asked if the city has a parking problem around its two public parking lots on Washington Avenue and Leadville Avenue, which are generally far from capacity.
Council President Michael David said he believes part of the issue with the public lots is poor connectivity of downtown sidewalks, some of which have gaps and end abruptly.
“Walkability is an important factor,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the target for the city should be 75% to 80% occupancy of parking spaces, a “sweet spot” that provides one or two open spaces per block face. One issue, she said, will be addressing the needs of people—particularly workers—who need to park in or near downtown for entire days.
David noted that parking shortages in the city center tend to occur only during specific periods, such as some holidays, when town is very crowded.
“Outside of the very busy times, it would be very courageous to say we have a parking problem,” he said.
Dixon said the city could employ high-season and low-season parking policies, though the low seasons in Western mountain resorts have diminished some in recent years.
Dixon has also recommended that the city employ a new, higher-tech system for issuing citations and collecting payments that would save the city time and money. The city has also moved toward having community-service officers use modern license-plate-recognition technology to monitor parked cars in town.
Strategies for the long term could include adding additional off-street parking, developing a permit parking system for workers, improving public transit and park-and-ride facilities, and promoting alternative modes of transportation.
Dixon said she plans to develop a draft parking plan for the city by July and to present the plan to the City Council in August.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city’s plan will be driven by data, not broad impressions.
“Developing the data,” he said, “will be the first step.” ￼
