The city of Ketchum is laying the groundwork to have citizens vote in the Nov. 8 elections on whether to approve a major revenue-bond issue to help fund major improvements to the wastewater treatment plant it owns with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.
Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley said last week that the initial plan—a “starting point”—is to seek approval to sell revenue bonds that would incur $12 million in debt to buyers and combine the proceeds with income from a 7% sewer fee rate increase. The combined funding would be put toward Ketchum’s share of an estimated 20-year, $37 million project to make necessary upgrades to the wastewater plant.
However, Riley said the proposal is in the early stages of planning and is subject to change.
At issue is the jointly operated wastewater treatment plant south of Ketchum along the Big Wood River. The plant serves the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Last month, a consultant presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility that concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042, with the costs split between Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District. Some components of the plant are more than 50 years old, the consultant noted.
Ketchum plans to cover its share with funds from a revenue-bond issue and a rate hike. Revenue bonds
are commonly used to generate income to fund major municipal projects. Though they are a form of debt, unlike general-obligation bonds, they are not paid for with the municipality’s tax income. Revenue from the facility at issue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city—are used to make interest and principal payments to the purchasers of the bonds.
Ketchum has hired a financial adviser and other partners in planning the bond issue, Riley said. The entities will help the city refine its plan as it moves toward conducting public open houses on July 13-14 to update citizens on the master plan to upgrade the wastewater plant, followed by a July 18 presentation to the City Council on a financing model. The city plans to conduct additional public outreach about its financing plan in late July, Riley said.
The city would need to get final approval of the plan from the City Council by early September, in order to submit final ballot language to Blaine County by a Sept. 9 deadline. To proceed with the bond issue, the city would need to garner 50% approval from voters, a lower threshold than the taxpayer-backed general-obligation bonds.
Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District are slated to split the costs of the upgrades at approximately a 50-50 percentage, Riley said. By issuing revenue bonds, the city would avoid having to ask current Ketchum ratepayers to endure a massive rate hike for sewer fees to fund the costs of the improvements, Riley said.
“If we don’t go in this direction, it would be a 60% rate adjustment,” he said.
Currently, the monthly sewer fee for a single-family home in Ketchum is $39.12.
The city will continue to work on a financial model in the coming weeks, Riley said.
Meanwhile, the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District is working on its plans to participate in the project.
Pat McMahon, general manager of the district, said the organization has been anticipating having to invest in upgrades at the wastewater plant and expects that it can pay for several projects in the near term with reserved cash.
“It really isn’t anything we hadn’t planned for,” McMahon said.
McMahon said cash saved for improvements could cover the district’s share of costs for some three years. A bond issue to raise money is not planned and would likely not even be contemplated for several years, he said.
Rates could be increased at some point, McMahon said, but the 20-year improvement plan—and the costs—could change as years pass, as technology evolves. The district will monitor upgrades and costs as elements of the overall plan are completed, he said.
“This isn’t panic-driven,” he said.
Currently, homeowners in the district pay $69.09 per quarter—about $23 per month—in sewer fees. ￼
My initial reaction was similar to some of the comments here. During my term as Mayor, we had long term planning for future improvements. Those improvements were not simply for increased demand, but to add better technology to improve the operation of the plant. The useful life of the operational equipment was and is always part of the planning process, and revenue bonds were always part of the consideration. Revenue bonds are paid for through user fees, and not real property taxes, and have always resulted in increases for the rate/tax payers. Bonding has been a regular part of the operational plan, and some of the department head changes have been retirement based. I’ve criticized the City where criticism was due, but in this case I believe that the facts are not reflective of a malfeasance of the City government.
As for malfeasance, we have an overall shift of tax burden for tourism onto the backs of the residents to subsidize tourism. The LOT tax doesn't recoup enough from tourists to offset their costs. Two mayoral candidates ran on raising the lodging tax and got 63% of the vote. Yet the "winner", with 35%, proposed to barely raise the lodging tax and increase the sales tax on locals in his last LOT try. In the case of the sewer, why aren't we charging differential rates for excessive usage? Excessive being a monthly use in excess of the average resident usage. That would push more of the costs onto hotels and short term rentals (which tend to cram in people and flush a lot). We could do the same for water. There is zero creativity in Ketchum City Hall on how to get the tourists to pay more for their impact. Ketchum doesn't even recoup the costs of its planning department from user fees, as is the intention--it's another subsidy for the tourist industry. And then, we are building an entire "village" to house retirees and people paid well below the local wage--more money being shifted away from the people who live and work here to the people who don't. But that's what the Mayor and City Council seem to value.
I'm ok with higher rates... didn't hear me complain when they bumped em 15% a few years ago. But, bonds of any sort carry interest which translates to higher sewer rates than we'd otherwise have. This seems unnecessary to bind for. Our rates are LOW compared to Hailey and Bellevue.
I don't know whether any malfeasance exists. I said ineptitude. Like the difference between stupidity and ignorance. Unfortunately, mayor, the current city administrator has a huge uphill battle in front of him brought on by said ineptitude. I hope he can handle it, but he's gonna need a better team and a much better set of elected people.
This makes no sense. Ketchum should be doing what it's SV partner is doing, paying cash as it goes. It makes no sense to start incurring interest now for work done over the next 20 years. Seems very poorly thought out.
At a City Council meeting earlier this year, it was stated that no money had been put into the plant during the entire time of this City Hall administration. This is reactive to that situation. While Mr McMahon says this was planned in this article, City Administer Riley said this was unknown prior to the LOT referendum. Who are we to believe? I was told by the plant manager last fall that the capacity of the plant is 4mm g/d and that we only us 1.6mm g/d. So there is not a capacity increase required. What is all this money for? And are we rebuilding a plant from 30 years ago or are we building a modern plant for the next 30 years? Lots of questions to be answered by City Hall on this one.
Please stop repeating this...I live just north of the plant. They built a new building there like three years ago. I think it's a filtering station or something. Cost $2m, if I recall.
I didn't say it--the City Administrator said it. If he wasn't being accurate, perhaps you might mention that to him.
Also, if he didn't know this was necessary two months ago...what kind of administration does the city have. Capital needs don't pop up out of nowhere. They just wanted to do one tax at a time... shameful. We're just a piggy bank to them at this point. Or a mushroom...in the dark being fed feces.
It makes perfect sense if you look back 6-8 years when the now demoted city planning director (former administrator) started running off most of the experienced, qualified department directors and managers. The city was left with a top-heavy administration more interested in "branding" Ketchum than allowing its experienced personnel to do their good work. There are still several high-level vacancies that continue to leave Ketchum with a massive void of know-how, all in order to centralize a teeny, tiny government that didn't need it. It's really just an embarrassment of ineptitude.
