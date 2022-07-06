wastewaterplant.png

The plant as it is today, viewed from above.

 Image courtesy city of Ketchum

The city of Ketchum is laying the groundwork to have citizens vote in the Nov. 8 elections on whether to approve a major revenue-bond issue to help fund major improvements to the wastewater treatment plant it owns with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.

Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley said last week that the initial plan—a “starting point”—is to seek approval to sell revenue bonds that would incur $12 million in debt to buyers and combine the proceeds with income from a 7% sewer fee rate increase. The combined funding would be put toward Ketchum’s share of an estimated 20-year, $37 million project to make necessary upgrades to the wastewater plant.

However, Riley said the proposal is in the early stages of planning and is subject to change.

At issue is the jointly operated wastewater treatment plant south of Ketchum along the Big Wood River. The plant serves the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Last month, a consultant presented to Ketchum leaders an analysis of the facility that concluded it needs some $37 million in upgrades between this year and 2042, with the costs split between Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District. Some components of the plant are more than 50 years old, the consultant noted.

Ketchum plans to cover its share with funds from a revenue-bond issue and a rate hike. Revenue bonds

are commonly used to generate income to fund major municipal projects. Though they are a form of debt, unlike general-obligation bonds, they are not paid for with the municipality’s tax income. Revenue from the facility at issue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city—are used to make interest and principal payments to the purchasers of the bonds.

Ketchum has hired a financial adviser and other partners in planning the bond issue, Riley said. The entities will help the city refine its plan as it moves toward conducting public open houses on July 13-14 to update citizens on the master plan to upgrade the wastewater plant, followed by a July 18 presentation to the City Council on a financing model. The city plans to conduct additional public outreach about its financing plan in late July, Riley said.

The city would need to get final approval of the plan from the City Council by early September, in order to submit final ballot language to Blaine County by a Sept. 9 deadline. To proceed with the bond issue, the city would need to garner 50% approval from voters, a lower threshold than the taxpayer-backed general-obligation bonds.

Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District are slated to split the costs of the upgrades at approximately a 50-50 percentage, Riley said. By issuing revenue bonds, the city would avoid having to ask current Ketchum ratepayers to endure a massive rate hike for sewer fees to fund the costs of the improvements, Riley said.

“If we don’t go in this direction, it would be a 60% rate adjustment,” he said.

Currently, the monthly sewer fee for a single-family home in Ketchum is $39.12.

The city will continue to work on a financial model in the coming weeks, Riley said.

Meanwhile, the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District is working on its plans to participate in the project.

Pat McMahon, general manager of the district, said the organization has been anticipating having to invest in upgrades at the wastewater plant and expects that it can pay for several projects in the near term with reserved cash.

“It really isn’t anything we hadn’t planned for,” McMahon said.

McMahon said cash saved for improvements could cover the district’s share of costs for some three years. A bond issue to raise money is not planned and would likely not even be contemplated for several years, he said.

Rates could be increased at some point, McMahon said, but the 20-year improvement plan—and the costs—could change as years pass, as technology evolves. The district will monitor upgrades and costs as elements of the overall plan are completed, he said.

“This isn’t panic-driven,” he said.

Currently, homeowners in the district pay $69.09 per quarter—about $23 per month—in sewer fees. ￼

gfoley@mtexpress.com

