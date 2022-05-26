Ketchum’s Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly, who played an instrumental role in the recently released Housing Action Plan, has had her contract extended for “up to 400 hours” of work with the city. Connelly was first retained in November 2021. She is a Ketchum local, a graduate of McGill University and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where she studied Urban Planning and Design Studies. ￼
Ketchum extends Housing Strategist
Andrew Guckes
Sounds like she's an ideal candidate for planning director - someone who knows the town in that position would be super and a great change.
