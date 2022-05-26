Carissa Connelly

Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly discusses the city’s Housing Action Plan on Wednesday, April 27.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Ketchum’s Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly, who played an instrumental role in the recently released Housing Action Plan, has had her contract extended for “up to 400 hours” of work with the city. Connelly was first retained in November 2021. She is a Ketchum local, a graduate of McGill University and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where she studied Urban Planning and Design Studies. ￼

