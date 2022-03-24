The city of Ketchum has decided to extend its deal with Idaho Power for one year in order to better negotiate a long-term contract that will replace the current ten-year agreement, which is set to expire April 7.
The new one-year deal continues the standard 3% franchise fee the city collects on top of what residents pay to Idaho Power. That fee—the highest allowable under Idaho law—will likely remain the same in the new deal, which will city officials expect to cover another decade.
The city has been signing ten-year deals with Idaho Power going back to at least 2002, when the contract that preceded the expiring one began.
Before a new long-term agreement can be reached, the city plans to negotiate with Idaho Power to go over previously agreed on clean energy goals, private development coordination and standards, public right-of-way coordination and the coordination of underground infrastructure. The city of Ketchum supports a Blaine County initiative to use 100% clean energy by 2035, according to a city council resolution from December of 2020.
“We want to go through all the details and make sure the agreement is coordinated with Idaho Power,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw.
The next step will be for city officials and Idaho Power to get together and begin talks. Besides the one-year expiration date of this temporary deal, there is no timetable for a long-term contract.
Is support of solar power on the agenda?
Why don't you call the franchise fee what it is, a tax?
