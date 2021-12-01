The Ketchum City Council on Nov. 18 issued final approval of a new 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal company to provide garbage and recycling services in the city.
The agreement includes new rates that are set to appear on bills either later this month or in early 2022.
In the new contract, the monthly cost of residential waste and recycling pickup will be $28.73. The new rate includes a 14% rate adjustment to the current residential rate of $23.40, plus monthly fees of $1.40 to pay for a new cardboard compactor for public use and 65 cents for cleanup and maintenance at the city’s recycling site in the light-industrial district.
Clear Creek requested the 14% rate increase to cover inflation and changes to the costs of providing the services.
The rates for garbage and recycling services in Ketchum have not changed since 2011, when the last franchise agreement was enacted.
The city will collect glass and cardboard at the recycling site, with dumpsters for cardboard being removed and replaced by the compactor, which will compact cardboard after each insertion.
Clear Creek will also continue to pick up sorted recyclables at the curb.
