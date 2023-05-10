bluebird@.jpg (copy) (copy)

A rendering of the under-construction Bluebird Village.

 Graphic courtesy of GMD Development

The Ketchum City Council on May 1 approved a preferences policy for future residents of Bluebird Village, an under-construction workforce housing development in Ketchum.

All things being equal, the city agreed to offer preference to those in “public service” roles—employees of “service providers” like the Blaine County School district and local governments, officials agreed.

The city’s presentation for the meeting cited the area’s housing crisis as rationale for the preference.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

