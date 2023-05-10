The Ketchum City Council on May 1 approved a preferences policy for future residents of Bluebird Village, an under-construction workforce housing development in Ketchum.
All things being equal, the city agreed to offer preference to those in “public service” roles—employees of “service providers” like the Blaine County School district and local governments, officials agreed.
The city’s presentation for the meeting cited the area’s housing crisis as rationale for the preference.
The preference applies to households with one non-dependent member employed by a public entity in Blaine County for a minimum of 1,000 hours worked per calendar year—or a minimum of 20 hours per week—as well as households with a critical service provider on-call 24 hours a day for public safety emergencies in a “Housing Department approved, community-based organization,” according to the city’s presentation. The council did not elaborate on what other specific organizations might meet the definition.
“About 25% of the school district teachers are retiring,” commented Councilwoman Amanda Breen. Councilman Michael David added that “the [new teachers] that replace them aren’t going to have anywhere to live,” unless more affordable housing is built.
During the April 3 City Council meeting, the council continued a discussion on preference policy to a later date following more research by city staff, citing concerns for “potential Fair Housing violations and staff capacity to monitor compliance,” according to the city’s presentation.
The discussion last week was short, with all of the council in favor of the policies. They were suggested by Councilman Jim Slanetz.
Breen emphasized that the preference policy would serve as a tiebreaker between applicants.
“It’s gonna take some PR work to tell people that they’re not being excluded,” she said.
She also asked if these policies could be construed as discriminatory at all.
“We’re not stopping people from moving in, and for the workforce aspect, we would let people live in Bluebird if they have an offer letter,” Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly answered.
The council last week also changed the definition of retirees for the housing development. The retirement definition was tightened at the meeting Monday, stating that retirees must have worked 10 of the last 15, instead of the previously stated 25 years, as a full-time employee in Blaine County. In order to qualify, retirees must also have been continuous residents of Blaine County since retiring and must be 65 years or older.
“Does anyone retire anymore?” David joked.
Blaine County Housing Authority is in charge of selecting which applicants are chosen for deed restricted workforce housing. Anyone who needs housing should apply for a spot on the BCHA list, Connelly said.
Bluebird Village was initially proposed in 2019 and spearheaded by the city of Ketchum, the Ketchum Community Development Corporation and developer Greg Dunfield of Seattle-based GMD Development. The plans include more than 50 units. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I just love how anything benefitting essential workers, and our communities most vulnerable, is regulated to the hilt, while everyone with money is freely allowed to destroy this place, no matter who it hurts. The dogs are treated better. Disgusting
Notice that it's only a "preference." More wiggle room by the Ketchum City Council. Is this affordable workforce housing, or has it morphed over into something else, something that is not needed, something that public money should not be diverted to.
..
..
looks like discrimination
feel like discrimination
sounds like discrimination
,,,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In