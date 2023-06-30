After a few years of a COVID-related boom in visitors—and tourist-driven local-option tax income—Ketchum is preparing for revenue to cool as the city enters its 2024 budget deliberations.
“We are in this moment of transition between the height of our numbers, which were due to COVID, and then what pre-COVID level will we go back to,” City Administrator Jade Riley told the Ketchum City Council this week.
The 2024 budget anticipates roughly $40.1 million in total planned expenses and revenues. The budget comprises the general fund, local-option tax fund, capital improvement fund, water and wastewater funds and four trusts. The 2023 fiscal year budget was $37.9 million.
Last year, the general fund contained a little more than a third of the total revenue, at $12.5 million. This year, it totals just over $14 million. General fund money is spread relatively evenly over several areas. Twenty-one percent goes to fire and rescue, 16% goes to police, 15% is reserved for streets, 15% for administration, 9% each for planning and building and facility maintenance, 6% to non-departmental expenses, 4% to recreation, 3% towards funds for the mayor and city council, and 2% for legal expenses.
Property taxes, money from the state, local-option tax receipts, planning and building permits and franchise fees are the main revenue streams for the general fund. A little less than half of the general fund comes from property tax collections and franchise fees paid by residents.
In fiscal year 2023, Ketchum budgeted for $3.6 million in local-option tax, or LOT, revenue. The city has generated more than $2.5 million as of May 31, putting it on pace to raise more than anticipated.
That trend will likely end after this year, Riley said.
A local-option tax, is a special kind of collection made available to resort cities in Idaho designed to help them offset the increased cost of municipal upkeep associated with high levels of tourism.
In Ketchum, LOT receipts have increased each of the last two years, coming in at $3.39 million in 2022 and $3.78 million in 2023. The city is projecting a base LOT revenue of about $3.3 million in 2024, anticipating a trailing off of the pandemic vacation boom, Riley said. From 2019 to 2020, the population of Ketchum grew 25% compared to a historic annual growth rate of 1%, according to city data. The population boom’s stress on the housing market and affordability of rent in the valley has been the primary focus of Ketchum’s City Council over the past few years.
“We’re in a huge labor crisis, a huge housing crisis,” Councilman Michael David said. Eyeing the 2024 budget, David advocated for more staff members and increases to employee pay for this reason.
“Increases in pay and staffing are needed to keep this community going. When else would we [need to] dip into our city funds?” he asked.
The plan is to add a full-time staff member to the administration department, which is stretched thin, according to Riley. The city is also planning on some compensation increases for all other employees: a 3% base raise and a one-time 3% bonus.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she is concerned about the need for more staff.
“That’s the one place I get a little queasy,” she said. “I want to make sure we are using our staff members to the best of our ability so we don’t have a high overhead blocking us from capital improvement needs.”
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he thinks staff members are being pushed to the brink as it is. “You might come into the building at 8 p.m. some nights, and [City Clerk and Business Manager] Trent Donat is still here working away,” he said.
Riley said that the salary increases are essential in order to continue to attract new employees, adding that the city needs to “stay ahead” when it comes to hiring street workers. David agreed, again citing the housing shortage as a rationale for paying staff more.
“The current street employees all have housing,” he said, but in the event that the city needs to replace them after they have retired, “new ones might not,” he said.
In the past, much of the general fund has been used for capital improvements. Last year, that total was around $2.5 million. About half of that was used for facility repairs, while a little less than a third was put towards street and sidewalk repairs. This year, there is not yet a dedicated source of funding for capital improvements; however, since the budget was last discussed in the spring, the 2024 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget has become balanced thanks to a few developments with related governing bodies. First, the Idaho Transportation Department is reimbursing the city in part for the money it has spent exploring initial designs for the Main Street reconstruction project planned for next year. Additionally, the city will pursue a lease-to-purchase option for a new street sweeper, which will defer some of the cost. Depending on whether Ketchum officials choose a three- or five-year lease, the annual cost will be either $100,311 or $64,618, respectively. The final change to the CIP budget is reimbursements from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency on select projects downtown, like Main Street, and Town Square.
Other sources that will contribute to the CIP revenue include the city’s Idaho Power franchise agreement and police contract rebate. Those two will net about $400,000 together.
The council did not have many requested changes for city staff before the budget is presented again next month. Some additional funds for Mountain Rides and housing were endorsed by each member of the council: more than $300,000 additional for Mountain Rides and more than $100,000 for housing.
“I think we should err on the high side,” David said of funding to each of those pieces.
Councilman Jim Slanetz did ask if the Mountain Rides projects that are being funded benefit Ketchum as much as they do the South Valley.
“I want to make sure [these projects] benefit Ketchum citizens as much as the Blue Route or Gold Route,” he said.
David said that concern over equity in Mountain Rides funding has been around since the service began. “At one point, [the cities] considered doing it by the number of miles traveled in each jurisdiction, but that was shot down,” he said.
Director of Outreach and Operations Support Kim MacPherson pointed out that for the few issues that do arise from Mountain Rides, citizens get a lot in return.
“In the 11 years I have worked at Mountain Rides, this is the most consistent and efficient the service has ever been,” she said.
Proposed for 2024 is a new 5,400 square foot facility in Bellevue that would serve as a home base for Mountain Rides in the Valley. Mountain Rides received a $4.8 million federal grant for this project, which requires a partial local match. The city reports that Mountain Rides operates more than 33,000 hours of bus routes in Ketchum annually. Mountain Rides is also seeking a contribution for two new light duty electric buses to bring their total local fleet to 24. The organization is requesting $600,000 from Ketchum for capital improvement projects in 2024.
Councilwoman Hamilton expressed concern with the increased costs for the streets department in 2023, asking staff if that trend might continue into the next year. Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Juerg Stauffacher said that those costs are almost entirely due to the unusually high amount of snow the valley received this year. At a certain point, he said, the street crews can no longer push snow up into the windrows. It needs to be hauled away and stored, which significantly increases costs.
Also of note is a slight increase in the projected cost of Wagon Days, largely due to inflation. In 2024, Ketchum’s signature event is projected to cost the city $171,250, approximately $20,000 more than it did in FY23.
The next budget discussion will come at the July 3 City Council meeting. The city will hold a public hearing two weeks later on July 17. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This falls into TLDR, but it’s a good summary of the biggest thing we can do to take back our community.
This article reflects the dysfunction of Ketchum’s budgeting process. In general, the process is that department heads ask for more equipment, more headcount and more compensation, some of the Council members read the request packet, some of them ask a few questions. No analysis. No scenarios. Not tying of expenses to outcomes. In the end the City Adminstrator tells the Council what the budget is going to be and they rubber stamp it.
This would never fly in a professional organization, be or a company or a non-profit. The right way to budget is based on setting a multi-year strategic plan with goals and priorities.
The current system results in constantly rising costs not necessarily tied to community priorities. The Council spends as much time on its largest expense (the fire department), as it does on a $2500 grant to Dark Skies. It puts the Council in the position of constantly reacting to issues as they arise, and making decisions with insufficient information.
The strategic plan for the community should be its Comprehensive Plan. That plan should include the key priorities and goals of the community. It should be owned the City Planner. That plan should be operationalized by the City Administrator thru annual plans to achieve the goals. The budget should reflect the resources available/needed to achieve the plan. Every Council meeting agenda should include the metrics of progress against the annual plan.
None of this exists in Ketchum. The Mayor didn’t even want to do a new Comp Plan. Each Council meeting is mostly focused on providing developers with the waivers they want to turn this place into the next Aspen. The people who get the most attention from the Council are not the people they are supposed to be representing, but the people who want to make money off of Ketchum.
This whole process is supposed to be controlled by the Mayor. Because he sees his job merely as “running a fair process”, he is not leading or managing the City in a manner that will create outcomes that reflect the desires of the community.
The good news is that we have competent professionals in the City Administrator and new City Planner. They seem to be pushing toward a better process, but without top-down leadership that values transparent, inclusive, and accountable government, we will continue to be stuck in our budgetary doom loop of creeping incrementalism and reaction rather than proaction, and we will be at the mercy of those who seek to take advantage of the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In