Ketchum has a planned budget of approximately $40.1 million for fiscal year 2024, which starts Oct. 1, 2023.

After a few years of a COVID-related boom in visitors—and tourist-driven local-option tax income—Ketchum is preparing for revenue to cool as the city enters its 2024 budget deliberations.

“We are in this moment of transition between the height of our numbers, which were due to COVID, and then what pre-COVID level will we go back to,” City Administrator Jade Riley told the Ketchum City Council this week.

The 2024 budget anticipates roughly $40.1 million in total planned expenses and revenues. The budget comprises the general fund, local-option tax fund, capital improvement fund, water and wastewater funds and four trusts. The 2023 fiscal year budget was $37.9 million.

Michael David
Jim Slanetz

