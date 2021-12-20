Ketchum crews working to clear residential streets

Ketchum residents and visitors will see lots of activity on residential streets over the next few days, city officials stated Monday.
The winter storm earlier this month that dropped more than 2 feet in the region has kept city streets crews very busy, they said, and more work remains to clear snow.
The city adheres to a carefully laid out system for clearing the streets, city officials noted, and concentration on the downtown core has left residential areas with a compacted, icy base that is difficult to remove with traditional plowing.
The city has deployed its fleet of graders to scrape the residential streets before the arrival of another storm that is expected later this week.
"This snow removal operation is necessary to provide safe passage and transit throughout the city," the city stated in a news release.
Residents and visitors will likely see berms at driveways and should arrange to have them cleared, the city stated, because the Streets Department does not have the resources to remove the snow.
Employees of the Streets, Facilities and Utility departments worked up to 14-hour shifts for around-the-clock snow removal during the last storm, and the same schedule is expected to start again on Wednesday, the city stated.
The city is asking people to keep vehicles off the street during the day to allow the highest level of efficiency for snow removal.
Visit www.ketchumidaho.org/parking for winter parking details and to sign up to receive text alerts when snow plowing and winter road maintenance are taking place.
