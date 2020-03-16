The city of Ketchum is encouraging nonessential businesses to limit operations and restaurants to close or restrict to take-out only during “unprecedented times as COVID-19 impacts our community,” according to a statement issued on Monday.
The city said it is doing its part by cancelling city events and restricting large gatherings in public places, closing all city recreation programs, closing public access to city facilities and encouraging customers to call, email or conduct business online. With the exception of public safety staff, all employees who would normally interact with the public outside of city facilities will be assigned to office duties and all out-of-state business travel has been canceled.
However, during the Ketchum’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting late Monday afternoon, Councilwoman Amanda Breen pointed out that the city was already in violation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations. Earlier Monday, the CDC recommended restricting gatherings to 10 people or fewer—and more were gathered at City Hall.
The City Council met to discuss a request for reconsideration of PEG Cos. hotel at the south entrance to town by attorney Gary Slette on behalf of a group of neighbors. Another land use application was also on the agenda.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed that the situation needed to be reassessed in light of CDC guidelines, adding that the city has the technology available to remedy the situation. Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato stated in an email last Thursday to the Idaho Mountain Express that comments can be sent to participate@ketchumidaho.org instead of delivered in person.
Only three members of the public were at Monday night’s meeting.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton opened the meeting by stating that public hearing agenda items should be continued until a time that the public can formally give their comment.
Councilman Michael David echoed Hamilton’s sentiment, agreeing that items requiring public comment should be limited while the public can’t physically attend public meetings. Ketchum does offer livestream, including visual and audio of all of their public meetings on the city’s website.
Bradshaw told council members they did not have to vote if they wanted to wait to receive additional public comment on any matter.
“As of right now, I feel our position is the right one,” he said.
The new recommendations from the CDC are in effect for the next 15 days, in the hope that it will limit the virus’s continued spread.
As of 8:25 a.m., March 16, there were still five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with 234 people tested.
