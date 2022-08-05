The Ketchum City Council heard budgetary updates on Monday concerning three joint ventures with Blaine County: a joint sustainability contract, ambulance contract and housing department contract.
“Up until a couple weeks ago, it was up in the air if the county was going to increase their funding [to the sustainability contract]. In the end, they made adjustments, so Ketchum didn’t have to increase our contribution,” City Administrator Jade Riley said.
Ketchum is contributing $88,801.94 to the fund, while the county is contributing $105,301.84. The money will be put towards initiatives to increase the city and county’s use of renewable energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In