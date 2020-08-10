The Ketchum City Council will convene Monday evening during a specially scheduled meeting to continue discussion of fiscal year 2021’s budget. This follows a four-hour long meeting last week, which included presentations from all the city’s department heads as well as budget requests from nonprofits.
During last week’s meeting, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw proposed cutting the council and his own salary and health care plan, before looking at making cuts to city employees, a move that he said would “lead by example.” While the the $33.7 million budget includes cuts to nearly every department, the budget presented two weeks ago reflects a 65 percent increase to the city’s legal services.
Overall, the city’s budget is ballooned by the fire station bond passed last November.
To watch the meeting live this evening, visit ketchumidaho.org/meetings.
