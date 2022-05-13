The Ketchum City Council on Monday endorsed a new design for the Warm Springs Road bike path crosswalk, while also deciding not to move forward—at least for now—with lane restriping that would have eliminated the center turn lane and created a bike lane on part of the road.
The bike path crossing on Warm Springs Road near the intersection with Lewis Street will be redesigned to feature a median with a flashing beacon, as well as in-ground flashing lights. The city budgeted $25,000 for safety updates to the crosswalk in its Capital Improvement Plan. The project will be completed this summer.
The proposed restriping would have run on Warm Springs from Saddle Road to Lewis Street. Mayor Neil Bradshaw said that the project is unlikely to happen now due to timing constraints with the company that repaints Ketchum’s roads. The plan was shelved after council members generally expressed reluctance to move ahead without hearing more feedback from adjacent homeowners.
“I am worried about throwing this on people who haven’t been a part of the conversation, so I am hesitant to [move forward] with this tonight,” Councilmember Courtney Hamilton said, adding, “I’m sure the two homeowners associations off of Parkway Drive would have strong opinions on this.”
The project would have cost the city about $6,000-$7,000 had it been approved. Though the mayor said it is unlikely to go forward, the city will still survey some nearby homeowners to gauge support.
In addition to the short-term questions of the bike path beacon and potential restriping, the other priority Monday was to focus on general improvements to the pedestrian experience along the corridor, according to City Administrator Jade Riley. Council Member Michael David was an ardent supporter of new sidewalks along Warm Springs Road leading to the Warm Springs and Parkside Mountain Rides stop.
“[Right now] we’re dropping people off at that bus stop, and we’re encouraging them to walk on this tiny shoulder,” David said. “Sometimes, as a bus driver, I would drop people directly at Parkway Drive so they didn’t have to walk along that strip.”
Had the restriping been approved, the bike lane would have doubled as a pedestrian walking zone in this area. The city did not say whether they will pursue sidewalks here as a separate project.
However, full sidewalks and gutters will be added on Warm Springs Road between Main and 10th streets, which will allow better pedestrian access to area businesses, like Grumpy’s and Sue Bridgman Florist.
A recent public open house on short-term and long-term Warm Springs Road projects showed support for the bike path median, as well as increased pedestrian improvements along the corridor, Riley said.
The proposed long term options, which wouldn’t be implemented until 2025, are as follows:
- Replacing the 10th Street and Warm Springs Road intersection with a standard roundabout.
- Replacing that intersection, as well as the intersection at Warm Springs Road and Lewis Street with an elongated “dog-bone” roundabout.
- Reshaping the entire corridor to a grid layout to better match the rest of Ketchum: realigning 10th Street to Warm Springs Road and Lewis to 10th Street, creating two new squared-off intersections, while straightening Warm Springs Road.
The City Council did not offer their feedback on these plans, although early public feedback offered at an open house indicated majority support for the dog-bone roundabout option, Riley said. ￼
