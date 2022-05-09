Demolition of the old Ketchum City Hall building is scheduled to start Monday, May 16, the city announced today, May 9.
The city has a contract with Bellevue-based Elite Restoration to demolish the building at 480 East Ave., one block north of Town Square. The company has already conducted asbestos removal and prepared the building for demolition.
The city moved its administrative, fire and police operations to new locations last year. Administrative and police operations moved to the new City Hall on Fifth Street. The Fire Department moved to a new headquarters on Saddle Road.
The demolition was originally scheduled for April but has been delayed slightly.
The city has accepted approximately $201,000 from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to cover the costs of demolishing the building.
The city is providing the .6-acre site on East Avenue to accommodate the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing development. The land will be leased for a nominal fee for up to 75 years.
The developer for the public-private partnership that is building Bluebird Village has said he plans to start construction of the project soon after the demolition.
