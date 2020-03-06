Ketchum had the highest February local-option tax collection than it has in the past six years, collecting $247,413 in sales from liquor, building materials, hotel rooms and condominiums, a 6 percent increase over last February’s collection.
Condominium receipts showed the biggest increase with $23,004 collected, up 18 percent from last year’s collection of about $19,463.
Building material receipts were closely behind with $23,013 collected, a 15 percent jump compared to the $19,905 collected last year.
Liquor receipts saw a 2 percent increase with $29,395 collected last month and other retail receipts rose 4 percent with $150,660 collected.
Ketchum collected $247,413 in local-option tax last month, compared to $233,227 last year.
Ketchum’s local-option tax is added to Idaho’s statewide 6 percent sales tax. Condo and room rentals as well as liquor-by-the-drink sales are taxed at 3 percent, while retail items not including groceries are taxed at 2 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In