Black Bear Cubs, Warm Springs Road

Fish and Game officials trap a pair of black bear cubs along Warm Springs Road on Monday, July 18.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum City Council is exploring measures to reduce the risk of human-bear conflicts following a late July incident in Warm Springs that resulted in the killing of an adult black bear.

“We have already had situations [this summer] where bears are getting into residential garbage in Starweather, Gimlet, Warm Springs and North Fork, as well as campsites and things like that,” Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson told the council during a meeting on Monday, Aug. 2.

“Anytime that [Fish and Game] is brought into a situation and has to euthanize the bear, that is a last resort and we only do it if the bear has become a threat to public safety,” Thompson said. “We never want a situation where a bear and a person or a pet interact.”

Fish and Game bear trap

Idaho Fish and Game officers use a culvert trap to contain a black bear sow and two cubs along Warm Springs Road in Ketchum on Monday, July 18.
