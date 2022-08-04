The Ketchum City Council is exploring measures to reduce the risk of human-bear conflicts following a late July incident in Warm Springs that resulted in the killing of an adult black bear.
“We have already had situations [this summer] where bears are getting into residential garbage in Starweather, Gimlet, Warm Springs and North Fork, as well as campsites and things like that,” Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson told the council during a meeting on Monday, Aug. 2.
“Anytime that [Fish and Game] is brought into a situation and has to euthanize the bear, that is a last resort and we only do it if the bear has become a threat to public safety,” Thompson said. “We never want a situation where a bear and a person or a pet interact.”
The council directed city staff to begin drafting an ordinance that would create a designated window for when trash could be placed outside for pickup. The window would be limited to the morning of pickup in order to decrease the amount of time the trash is outside and exposed to bears. City Administrator Jade Riley floated the idea of a 6 a.m. start time for placing trash outside, since Clear Creek Disposal begins its trash collection at around 7 a.m.
The council also discussed a more permanent solution that would take longer to implement: the purchase and placement of wildlife-proof trash containers. These containers would likely be phased in gradually, beginning in West Ketchum and Warm Springs, where the potential for bear contact is the greatest.
“The root cause of these issues is always unsecured garbage,” Thompson said. “We don’t have a bear problem, we have a problem with people not securing their garbage.”
There was unanimous support for phasing in the wildlife-proof containers. The council was initially split on whether to explore an ordinance in the short term, with Councilmembers Amanda Breen and Jim Slanetz questioning whether the ordinance was worth implementing.
“I like the idea of going quicker to the bear-proof dumpsters and cans, even at $350 a container it’s probably cheaper than people building a structure to house their garbage,” Slanetz said.
“Let’s say trash starts getting picked up at 7, and we’re saying people can’t put it out before 6. There’s a lot of people that sleep later than that. Are people going to forget? Are they going to set their alarms to set the garbage out?” asked Breen.
“I think we definitely have to go with these containers [in the long term], but we’ve got to do something now to tell the public, ‘We’re on it,’ and start the education process,” Councilman Michael David said.
Compliance of the proposed ordinance would be enforced via spot checks by Community Service Officers, similar to how the city’s Dark Sky Ordinance is enforced.
Even if the city takes Slanetz’s path and starts moving to purchase wildlife-proof containers, it will be a while before they arrive in town. It would take the city a year to acquire the containers from the time they put the order in, Riley reported. An early estimate of the cost is about $350 per unit.
“This cost would be rolled into the rate structure,” Riley said.
The wildlife-proof containers would not include recycling, which could present an issue if citizens are not properly cleaning recyclables off. Thompson said that, in general, the biggest barrier to the containers working effectively is human error.
“These wildlife-proof containers need 100% compliance,” Thompson said. “If one or two houses out of 100 aren’t securing their garbage properly, it will bring bears in.”
Thompson warned that what can feel like a one-off incident is how bigger problems start.
“People say, ‘We don’t have that big of a bear problem,’ and that’s true.,” he said. “But look at Colorado. They are now euthanizing well over 200 bears a year. In localities that are facing these problems, it all started out as a small problem.” ￼
