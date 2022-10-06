On Monday, the Ketchum City Council performed the second of three required readings for a new interim ordinance designed to increase “residential density and vibrancy” in the downtown core.
The new slate of rules designed to steer the rapid development of downtown Ketchum for one year passed the City Council on Monday, months after a similar package was rejected as an emergency ordinance last spring.
The ordinance has five provisions: establishing minimum residential density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and enacting various rules aimed at making sure designs conform with the comprehensive plan, according to a presentation by Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers. The last provision would allow the city to regulate minimum amount of commercial square footage in mixed-use projects, set maximum size of individual residential units, set limits on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community housing parking) and ban below-grade community housing units.
