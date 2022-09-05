A major structure fire on Saturday at the Limelight condominiums in Ketchum destroyed 26 units in the two-story building, the city of Ketchum reported Sunday.
The fire broke out at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the upper "A" building of the condominium complex at 2107 Warm Springs Road, between central Ketchum and the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain. Firefighters searched for people inside the building before attacking the fire, the city stated in a news release.
There were no human casualties, the city reported. It is not yet confirmed whether any pets were lost in the blaze.
The Ketchum Fire Department received the call at 7:38 p.m. and were at the scene within four minutes, the city stated. The Sun Valley, Wood River and Hailey fire departments also responded to the call.
Crews fought the fire and worked to keep it from spreading to other buildings for several hours, finally containing it around 4 a.m., the city stated. Firefighters continued to work to extinguish hot spots on Sunday morning.
“I am thankful to all the crews that responded valley-wide,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said. “This type of collaboration is critical when fighting a fire of this magnitude.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city stated. A state fire marshal inspector will go to the scene to investigate and make a final determination.
The city is working to connect people who lost their homes with housing offered by members of the community, city officials stated. Short- and long-term accommodations are being sourced by the city’s housing specialist, Carissa Connelly.
Representatives from the Idaho Falls American Red Cross arrived Sunday to set up a service post at the Ketchum Fire Station, at 107 Saddle Road next to the YMCA. The aid organization will provide packages of essential items, immediate financial assistance and help in refilling lost prescriptions, eyewear and other necessities, the city stated.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and some who may have lost their pets,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “This community is coming together once again, and I thank them for the support we have received so far, whether it be from providing temporary shelter, clothing or financial assistance.”
People who can assist with housing, donations of clothing and essential items, or would like to make a financial contribution can use these contacts:
- For short- or long-term accommodations, contact Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly at cconnelly@ketchumidaho.org or 718-200-6055.
- Donations of clothing and essentials can be made to the Gold Mine Thrift Store, 331 Walnut Ave. N. in Ketchum, or 208-726-3465.
- Financial donations can be made to the Blaine County Charitable Fund at https://www.blainecf.org/.
Eye on Sun Valley has a much more comprehensive article from earlier today.
https://eyeonsunvalley.com/Story_Reader/9804/Ketchum-Fire-Destroys-Twenty-six-Condo-Units/
Unlike the IME, someone at EOSV actually went to the site of the tragedy and spoke with people (aka "reporting").
I’m pretty sure your time of the incident is incorrect. I live about 100 yards away. The fire was going at 6:45 when I stepped out. My phone records reflect calls that I made at that time. So, double check what the fire dept has to say.
