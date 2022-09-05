Limelight condo fire

Multiple departments responded to the Limelight Condos on Warm Springs Road in Ketchum Saturday afternoon. Despite suppression efforts, the building is "a total loss," city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato told the Express. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A major structure fire on Saturday at the Limelight condominiums in Ketchum destroyed 26 units in the two-story building, the city of Ketchum reported Sunday.

The fire broke out at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the upper "A" building of the condominium complex at 2107 Warm Springs Road, between central Ketchum and the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain. Firefighters searched for people inside the building before attacking the fire, the city stated in a news release.

There were no human casualties, the city reported. It is not yet confirmed whether any pets were lost in the blaze.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments