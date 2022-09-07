A major structure fire on Saturday night at the Limelight condominiums in Ketchum destroyed 26 units in the two-story building, the city of Ketchum reported Sunday.
The fire broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the upper “A” building of the condominium complex at 2107 Warm Springs Road, between central Ketchum and the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain. Firefighters searched for people inside the building before attacking the fire, the city stated in a news release.
There were no human casualties, the city reported, though one man—an apparent bystander—was transported from the scene to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center during suppression efforts, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications traffic monitored by the Express. Some pets were reportedly lost in the blaze.
The Ketchum Fire Department received the call at 6:36 p.m. and firefighters were at the scene within four minutes, the city stated. The Sun Valley, Wood River and Hailey fire departments also responded to the call.
The fast-moving fire tore through the eastern half of the building first, witnesses said. Soon after, flames shot through windows and above the tree line, sending black smoke onto the flanks of Bald Mountain. Crews fought the fire and worked to keep it from spreading to other buildings for several hours, finally containing it around 4 a.m., the city stated. Firefighters continued to work to extinguish hot spots on Sunday morning.
“I am thankful to all the crews that responded valley-wide,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said. “This type of collaboration is critical when fighting a fire of this magnitude.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city stated. City officials said it is suspected that the fire was caused by a grill propane tank but it has not been confirmed. A state fire marshal inspector will go to the scene to investigate and make a final determination.
The city is working to connect people who lost their homes with housing offered by members of the community, city officials stated. Short- and long-term accommodations are being sourced by the city’s housing specialist, Carissa Connelly.
Representatives from the Idaho Falls American Red Cross arrived Sunday to set up a service post at the Ketchum Fire Station, at 107 Saddle Road next to the YMCA. The aid organization is providing packages of essential items, immediate financial assistance and help in refilling lost prescriptions, eyewear and other necessities.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and some who may have lost their pets,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “This community is coming together once again, and I thank them for the support we have received so far, whether it be from providing temporary shelter, clothing or financial assistance.”
People who can assist with housing, donations of clothing and essential items, or would like to make a financial contribution can use these contacts:
- For short- or long-term accommodations, contact Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly at cconnelly@ketchumidaho.org or 718-200-6055.
- Donations of clothing and essentials can be made to the Gold Mine Thrift Store, 331 Walnut Ave. N. in Ketchum, or 208-726-3465.
- Financial donations can be made to the Blaine County Charitable Fund at www.blainecf.org.
Displaced residents share gratitude, fears
On Monday afternoon, Ketchum Fire Department vehicles and residents’ cars were parked bumper-to-bumper outside the building on Warm Springs Road. Residents shared hugs and held hands as they looked upon the rubble, awaiting news on their belongings. An acrid smell of smoke permeated from the ruins, distinct from the wildfire smoke in the area. On the west side of the building, charred rafters, beams and wall studs remained; on the east side, open sky shone through where roof had been. One firefighter in full turnout gear approached the group on the gravel pullout.
“Let’s move away from the road,” he said.
“Oh, that’s alright. Just put me out of my misery,” a resident retorted dryly.
One resident of the building—who asked not to be named for privacy reasons—said he was hopeful that some of his items were still salvageable.
“They told me based on what they did pull out of there yesterday that everything but my books and clothes might have survived,” he told the Express. “But I know my bedding is gone, so I just ordered a bunch of stuff an hour ago from L.L. Bean. At least I got the 10% discount for Labor Day.”
The man, who had lived in his Limelight condo since 2014, added that his credit card was still in the building, but he was happy to discover that he could order pillows from his existing online account.
“I’ve just never had to deal with all this before,” he said. “The main insurance company, renters’ insurance company, the salvage company.”
He paused to offer comforting words to a retired couple beside him who, as residents on the upper east side of the building, said they feared what their home had become.
“I’m on the [west] side, so I’m a little bit luckier—actually, a lot luckier—than these folks,” he said. “The downstairs didn’t burn too bad, but it’s all watered down and smoked out.”
The man said he’d been in his second-floor condo Saturday night when he noticed smoke outside his window. He immediately grabbed his dog—“the very first thing when I jumped out”—and tethered him outside, away from the fire, before heading back inside to grab a few valuables.
“Then the room started to fill with smoke and I knew I couldn’t go back [a second time],” he said.
In the meantime, he said he’s been staying in a mid-valley, above-garage guest apartment owned by his boss and wasn’t “overly worried” about short-term accommodations. He added that he was “very grateful” for the firefighters’ efforts and the neighbors who reached out to help.
“I was talking to a young woman at Sun Chateau [on Sunday]. She asked me, ‘Do you need a place to stay?’—I started to cry,” he said. “It still gets me now.”
The couple standing next to him, who also requested their names not be used in print for privacy reasons, agreed.
“Everyone’s been very caring and kind,” they said.
The pair told the Express that they’d collected “lots of memories” in their Limelight condo over the past 35 years.
“We’ve lost everything,” said the wife. “All of our memorable things, photos. All my medications and my purse and IDs and everything is in there. Oh well, I guess. Now we’re going to Boise.”
A firefighter approached the couple with her hands clasped.
“I am so sorry. I could not even get to your unit,” she said. “Nothing’s left.”
One injured; 2 cats missing
With most north-valley fire resources allocated to the fire, Wood River Fire & Rescue took over all medical calls in the valley shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. Deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, worked to clear pedestrians off the bike path and keep bystanders back from Bald Mountain Road. According to scanner traffic monitored by the Mountain Express, one man in his 60s standing outside the building suffered an eye injury from broken glass and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum. It was not immediately known if he was a resident or a bystander. The man was reportedly “combative” with police, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications.
As of Tuesday morning, two cats who lived in the building were reported missing on Mountain Humane’s lost-and-found forum: an orange tabby named “Mr. Moo” and a mostly white tabby named “Lily.” Firefighters were able to extricate a third cat, “Ivy,” from the building on Tuesday. The cat, who was reunited with her owner on Tuesday, had survived by hiding under the bed, the city of Ketchum stated.
Property damage estimated at $10 million
The Limelight’s upper building is a mix of 26 one- and two-bedroom condos built in 1972, according to Blaine County property records.
Two units were listed on the AirBnb rental market as of Sept. 4. According to Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams, the development had a total assessed value of around $14.23 million between its two buildings at the time of the fire.
The building that burned—Building A—had an assessed value of $9.72 million among its 26 units, Williams noted, with one-bedroom units averaging out to a market value of around $310,820 and two-bedroom units $427,890. ￼
