Multiple departments responded to a fire at the Limelight Condos on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A major structure fire on Saturday night at the Limelight condominiums in Ketchum destroyed 26 units in the two-story building, the city of Ketchum reported Sunday.

The fire broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the upper “A” building of the condominium complex at 2107 Warm Springs Road, between central Ketchum and the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain. Firefighters searched for people inside the building before attacking the fire, the city stated in a news release.

There were no human casualties, the city reported, though one man—an apparent bystander—was transported from the scene to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center during suppression efforts, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications traffic monitored by the Express. Some pets were reportedly lost in the blaze.

Ketchum Fire personnel mop up at the Limelight condos on Sept. 4.
Sunday, September 4, 2022.

