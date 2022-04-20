bluebird.jpg

The Bluebird Village workforce-housing project planned for the former site of City Hall in downtown Ketchum includes 51 rental units and a variety of amenities. Plans call for renting units to local workers who would be subject to income requirements and employment verification.

The 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project planned for downtown Ketchum has cleared another hurdle in its long path to construction—and, city leaders hope, to putting a dent in the area’s shortage of affordable rentals.

Ketchum City Council members voted 3-0 Monday to approve an additional $1.9 million from city coffers to get the project financed. The city had previously committed $1.4 million, bringing its total funding commitment to $3.3 million.

Earlier on Monday, the governing board of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency approved adding about $256,000 to its previous funding commitment of $565,000, bringing its total funding amount for Bluebird to approximately $821,000. The independent, taxpayer-funded agency works to support housing, infrastructure and economic development projects.

City Council members’ vote Monday to approve a letter of intent to provide the funding came during a presentation of the city’s draft Housing Action Plan, which calls for a multitude of initiatives to add to the depleted stock of affordable housing. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton recused herself from the vote because of a potential conflict of interest related to her employment.

The new funding commitments bring Bluebird Village close to a point where lead developer Greg Dunfield can plan to break ground on the project, which has been in the development process since 2018. The estimated $25,725,000 project is fully approved by the city. Dunfield has said he hopes to start construction in May, after he receives a building permit from the city.

In the Bluebird Village project, Dunfield and his company, Seattle-based GMD Development, is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave. For decades, the .6-acre site with two lots has been the headquarters of Ketchum City Hall, the Fire Department and Police Department, which have all moved to new locations. The old City Hall is scheduled to be demolished this month.

The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, two commercial spaces, 45 parking stalls and 84 bicycle spaces.

With oversight, the project would implement a “local preference policy” that targets local workers at a variety of income levels in the workforce, based on the area median income at the time. The city is developing the selection policy.

Rents will target workers making from 30% to 100% of the area median income—pay ranges that would currently include workers making from about $8.50 per hour to $32 per hour. Annually, that range translates to approximately $19,000 to $64,000 per household, though the exact figure changes year to year. The majority of units will be one- and two-bedroom apartments for households earning $16 to $27 per hour.

Project costs increased by some $3.8 million from August 2020 to February 2022, largely because of inflation and supply-chain issues, Dunfield said earlier this month, with the costs of building materials and labor increasing sharply. The total project costs went from approximately $21.9 million to $25.7 million, he said.

Meanwhile, the projected income from rents—which will be controlled by a preset formula—has gone down, project representatives have said.

In briefly discussing whether the project’s financial numbers might again change, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he believes the money being provided to Bluebird will be well-spent, though the city cannot control certain aspects of the costs and income.

“There are risks and rewards in any development,” he said.

Bradshaw said the cost of each unit in Bluebird averages to about $80,000, without factoring in the cost of the land. The city is providing the land for a nominal annual cost. Some estimates have put the value of the downtown property at about $6 million.

The city plans to provide the money from its Housing In-Lieu Fund, funded with money collected from developers who pay the city a fee in lieu of building required workforce housing. ￼￼

