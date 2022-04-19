The city of Ketchum closed on the purchase of approximately 65 acres of open space at Warm Springs Ranch on April 14.
The $8 million purchase sets in motion the city’s plan to establish the land as a public park and nature preserve called Warm Springs Preserve. The city funded the purchase with more than 1,000 donations from a variety of sources, including Wood River Valley residents, anonymous donors and nonprofit organizations.
“I am thrilled with the participation of this amazing community,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “Without them, we could not have made this a reality.”
Bradshaw thanked developer and landowner Bob Brennan—who offered to sell the land to the city at a discounted price—as well as other people and organizations involved in the fundraising campaign.
The sale stipulates that the land northwest of downtown—a former golf course next to the flanks of Bald Mountain—will be kept in perpetuity as open space as a public park and natural area. The city’s priorities for the preserve will be off-leash dog access, restoration of Warm Springs Creek and habitat for fish and wildlife, walking trails, informal gatherings and activities, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, and public restrooms. The city also plans to install a conservation-oriented irrigation system.
Development, organized sports and reserved private or commercial events will be restricted.
The city is still aiming to raise $92,000 to meet its overall campaign goal of $9 million, which includes $1 million to install a new irrigation system and conduct other site improvements. Donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall, city officials stated this week.
The city is now taking next steps to establish the preserve, including development of a master plan that will guide the final locations of bathrooms, benches and signage for donor recognition. The public will be able to provide input on the plan during future open-house events, the city stated.
The Community Library in Ketchum will host an event called “Appreciate Our Past, Honor Our Present, Create Our Future” on Tuesday, April 26, from 6-7 p.m. Wendolyn Holland, author of “Sun Valley: An Extraordinary History,” will review the history of Warm Springs Ranch. Warm Springs Preserve committee member Ali Long will discuss the process and plans for the future of the 65-acre site.
On June 21, the city plans to officially thank the community during a celebration of the summer solstice at the preserve. The event is scheduled to include music, food, activities for kids and a silent auction.
