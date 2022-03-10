The city of Ketchum has formalized an interpretation of regulations for development on protected hillsides.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved a policy of how the city should handle applications to build new houses on the sites of old houses that don’t conform with the city’s zoning regulations for hillside areas.
The issue was an interpretation of the city’s Mountain Overlay District, which was established in 1989 to protect views, wildlife and natural features of the city’s surrounding landscape. The district’s regulations require new buildings to be constructed in areas that have less than 25% slope and that building envelopes for new parcels be located outside of areas with 25% slope or more. The preexisting buildings in the district were allowed to remain but were deemed non-conforming.
If lots in the city are reconfigured, a new structure must be placed in a conforming location off the protected hillside, the P&Z determined. If there is no alternative location on the site, a new structure must fit within the footprint, height and setbacks of the existing structure, subject to P&Z approval.
All other regulations of the Mountain Overlay District remain intact and enforceable by the city. All development applications must still go through the city’s processes. ￼
