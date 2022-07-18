It will be a busy meeting for the Ketchum City Council on Monday, July 18, with six items combined on the public hearing and new business sections of the agenda, as well as an executive session, which is closed to the public.
The council will hold public hearings on a resolution adopting a wastewater fee increase for to the upcoming fiscal year, as well on as the city's $35.4 million draft fiscal 2023 budget in general and an amendment being made to the fiscal 2022 budget.
The council will also hold a hearing on a proposed lot line shift at 108-100 Ritchie Drive.
New business includes discussion of the next steps for the transportation updates coming to Warm Springs Road, as well as potential financing options for the updates at the wastewater treatment plant that serves Ketchum and Sun Valley.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m., and will likely run run between 2 and 3 hours. Those interested in attending online can find the link here and entering the ID 847 2702 2340.
