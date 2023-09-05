Following the holiday weekend, the Ketchum City Council will get back to business, holding a meeting Tuesday to vote on a number of small consent agenda items, as well as the FY24 budget and a power line relocation agreement with Idaho Power Company.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in City Hall. The consent agenda is typically passed without discussion as one unit. The upcoming week’s consent agenda slate includes a condominium plat, payroll register, right of way encroachment, a purchase order and a task order, among other things.
The budget hearing is the third reading of the proposed budget.
The General Fund, which holds most of the city’s money, will total about $14.5 million. The water fund and wastewater fund will be $3.1 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The General Capital Improvement Fund totals $2.1 million, while the Wagon Days and Community Housing in-lieu fund, which is made of funds paid by developers instead of adding community housing to their projects, will total $171,250 and $1.3 million, respectively. Barring any changes, the budget will be approved, passed and put into action following the meeting.
The Idaho Power agreement states that the city will coordinate installation of sidewalks from Serenade Lane to the Gem Streets. The city will also place some aerial power lines underground to create more space for sidewalks. That will take place between Serenade Lane and Weyyakin Drive.
The project will include adding bike lanes into town. The estimated cost of the undergrounding of power lines is close to $900,000. The city is proposing to share the responsibility with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency on parts of the project between Serenade and Gem, as that is within the URA’s boundary. Idaho Power and Ketchum will enter into a reimbursement agreement that requires the city to make a $200,000 payment by Oct. 31, 2023, and an $800,000 payment by Oct. 31, 2024.
