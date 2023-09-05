Following the holiday weekend, the Ketchum City Council will get back to business, holding a meeting Tuesday to vote on a number of small consent agenda items, as well as the FY24 budget and a power line relocation agreement with Idaho Power Company.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in City Hall. The consent agenda is typically passed without discussion as one unit. The upcoming week’s consent agenda slate includes a condominium plat, payroll register, right of way encroachment, a purchase order and a task order, among other things.

The budget hearing is the third reading of the proposed budget.

