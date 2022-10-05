The Ketchum City Council was generally in agreement Monday around plans to change two of the city’s main thoroughfares—though not as significantly as some proposals suggested.
Brett Kohring, a traffic engineer for HDR Engineering, presented a number of options designed to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety and overall efficiency on Main Street and Warm Springs Road.
“Another goal here is to enhance the public realm—turn it into an environment that transitions you from downtown to the light industrial zone or residential zone,” Kohring said.
The presentation was split into two parts: potential changes to the intersection at Warm Springs Road and Lewis Street; and, potential changes to Main Street, such as widening sidewalks and decreasing the number of lanes.
The most popular option for a change at Warm Springs and Lewis was a three-exit roundabout rather than a more intensive option, which would have realigned 10th Street to create a four-exit roundabout.
“I like [the first option] because of the lower cost and the less amount of property that has to be [affected],” Councilmember Amanda Breen said. “If money were no object, and the impacted property owners just said, ‘great,’ then I like the [realignment option], but I think [the first] is really reasonable.”
Councilmember Jim Slanetz preferred the less intensive solution regardless of price.
“I think the second option might be more problematic to the community and local property owners,” he said.
The city has been in contact with adjacent property owners, according to City Administrator Jade Riley. If the city pursued the four-way option, it would first have to pay the landowners, which Riley estimated to cost more than the construction itself.
“Idaho law stipulates that the city meet with affected property owners and make a voluntary offer—if they are not willing to accept that offer then state law walks us through eminent domain proceedings,” Riley said.
Construction of the roundabout, including cost of right-of-way easements, is estimated at about $3.3 million. The road-realignment plan would cost an estimated $7.1 million total.
“I think [the realignment option] looks great, but if we can’t pay for it, it doesn’t matter,” said Councilmember Courtney Hamilton. “So, we have to figure out where those opportunities are for funding, and if it’s even possible. If it’s not, we look at other options and what we can afford.”
The city held a public open house to gather input on the plans after press time Tuesday. Once these responses are gathered and analyzed, HDR will create a report that documents the process, analysis and final choice.
Simulations predict potential for Main Street backups
The options for updates to Main Street received the benefit of multiple “microsimulations,” a process that “simulates vehicle behavior on an individual level,” in a version of town with projected 2042 population levels, according to Kohring.
These microsimulations helped sway the council towards prioritizing vehicular efficiency on the downtown street.
“I was definitely leaning towards making Main Street [more pedestrian friendly], but when you see in the simulations what happens with those terrible backups—that’s pretty stark,” Breen said.
The pedestrian-friendly proposal, which only David supported, called for taking Main Street down to one lane in either direction with a middle turn lane in between. This would allow the city to extend sidewalks and generally improve the pedestrian and bicycle experience, according to Kohring.
“I think we need to find ways to encourage fewer cars, not more cars,” David said. “I’ve got some problems with the simulations, too—frankly, unless we get some affordable housing by 2042, [town] is not going to look anything like that.”
The simulations showed the more pedestrian-friendly option increasing travel time through town.
“You’re going to see a lot of congestion on Main Street—we can’t serve all the traffic,” Kohring said.
“[People] won’t be very calm if they have to wait ten minutes to get through town,” Slanetz said.
Safety measures being considered regardless of road realignment are bulb outs with “protected intersections,” at which “bikers essentially become a pedestrian with a ramp up that brings them side by side with the pedestrian,” according to Kohring.
The final option is to build nothing, which would keep the traffic pattern and road alignment as it is today.
Kohring said he thinks a left-hand turn lane at Sun Valley Road would be the best option for traffic efficiency.
The drawbacks of the left-hand turn lane implementation would be an increased pedestrian crossing distance at the Sun Valley Road intersection, tight turns for trucks at Sun Valley Road, and the loss of parking on two blocks along Main Street.
Construction on both Warm Springs Road and Main Street wouldn’t begin until 2025, but Kohring urged the Council to act in a timely manner.
“We will have a situation where we don’t have enough pipe for the amount of water we want to put through it,” he said. ￼
