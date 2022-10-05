The Ketchum City Council was generally in agreement Monday around plans to change two of the city’s main thoroughfares—though not as significantly as some proposals suggested.

Brett Kohring, a traffic engineer for HDR Engineering, presented a number of options designed to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety and overall efficiency on Main Street and Warm Springs Road.

“Another goal here is to enhance the public realm—turn it into an environment that transitions you from downtown to the light industrial zone or residential zone,” Kohring said.

A mock up of the first option: a three-way roundabout at the Warm Springs and Lewis intersection.

A mock up of the second option: a four-exit roundabout with realignment of 10th Street.

main street travel times.JPG

A graph showing travel times through town with the various proposed changes to Main Street.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments