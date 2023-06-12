As Ketchum transitions from slack to summer season, the City Council on Monday will tackle two key issues: a budget discussion and an update on the city’s housing efforts.
In addition, the Council will take up the potential approval of the preliminary plat and phased development agreement for the Crossbuck McNee Townhomes, which are planned for the corner of 2nd Avenue and 7th Street. The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission discussed this development earlier this spring, although Monday’s conversation will likely include more public comment and more specific feedback from the Council.
Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly will also discuss the city’s goals for year two of its Housing Action Plan, which was published last year and has since been used to guide the city’s efforts to stem the regional housing crisis.
Following that update, Connelly will lead a discussion on ownership and preservation program policies. Ketchum is investigating the feasibility of different programs to ensure that different housing options around town remain available for the local workforce moving forward.
The final item on the agenda is a budget conversation, led by City Administrator Jade Riley. Riley will go over where the city stands now and what its strategies are moving forward. Specifically, he will give a five-year forecast of the general fund, the Local Option Tax fund, the in-lieu-of-housing fund and the water and wastewater funds.
The to-do list also includes 29 items on the consent agenda, which is typically passed without discussion. Councilmembers may choose to single out specific agenda items, at which point there will be discussion and public comment. The consent agenda for Monday includes items such as approval of alcoholic beverage licenses, an interim budget request for the Ketchum Arts Commission, purchases for the Fire Department and Parks and Recreation department and a purchase order for the Summer Solstice celebration.
