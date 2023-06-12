As Ketchum transitions from slack to summer season, the City Council on Monday will tackle two key issues: a budget discussion and an update on the city’s housing efforts.

In addition, the Council will take up the potential approval of the preliminary plat and phased development agreement for the Crossbuck McNee Townhomes, which are planned for the corner of 2nd Avenue and 7th Street. The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission discussed this development earlier this spring, although Monday’s conversation will likely include more public comment and more specific feedback from the Council.

Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly will also discuss the city’s goals for year two of its Housing Action Plan, which was published last year and has since been used to guide the city’s efforts to stem the regional housing crisis.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments